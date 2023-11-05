Live Radio
Home » Sports » USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA…

USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 1:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Nov. 5, 2023.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (55) (9-0) 1587 1
2. Michigan (4) (9-0) 1479 2
3. Ohio State (5) (9-0) 1468 3
4. Florida State (9-0) 1433 4
5. Washington (9-0) 1357 5
6. Oregon (8-1) 1235 7
7. Texas (8-1) 1209 6
8. Alabama (8-1) 1187 8
9. Penn State (8-1) 1093 9
10. Mississippi (8-1) 1052 10
11. Louisville (8-1) 938 15
12. Tennessee (7-2) 785 16
13. Oregon State (7-2) 756 19
14. Utah (7-2) 747 18
15. Missouri (7-2) 658 14
16. Oklahoma (7-2) 552 11
17. Oklahoma State (7-2) 543 NR
18. Kansas (7-2) 481 23
19. LSU (6-3) 468 13
20. Tulane (8-1) 377 21
21. James Madison (9-0) 279 24
22. Notre Dame (7-3) 264 12
23. North Carolina (7-2) 233 25
24. Arizona (6-3) 118 NR
25. Fresno State (8-1) 113 NR

Dropped out: No. 17 Air Force (8-1); No. 20 UCLA (6-3); No. 22 Southern California (7-3).

Others Receiving Votes: Air Force (8-1) 78; Iowa (7-2) 57; Southern California (7-3) 56; Kansas State (6-3) 52; Liberty (9-0) 50; Duke (6-3) 24; UCLA (6-3) 22; SMU (7-2) 20; UNLV (7-2) 10; Toledo (8-1) 8; North Carolina State (6-3) 4; Kentucky (6-3) 4; Troy (7-2) 2; West Virginia (6-3) 1.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up