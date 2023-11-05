USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Nov. 5, 2023.
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Georgia (55)
|(9-0)
|1587
|1
|2. Michigan (4)
|(9-0)
|1479
|2
|3. Ohio State (5)
|(9-0)
|1468
|3
|4. Florida State
|(9-0)
|1433
|4
|5. Washington
|(9-0)
|1357
|5
|6. Oregon
|(8-1)
|1235
|7
|7. Texas
|(8-1)
|1209
|6
|8. Alabama
|(8-1)
|1187
|8
|9. Penn State
|(8-1)
|1093
|9
|10. Mississippi
|(8-1)
|1052
|10
|11. Louisville
|(8-1)
|938
|15
|12. Tennessee
|(7-2)
|785
|16
|13. Oregon State
|(7-2)
|756
|19
|14. Utah
|(7-2)
|747
|18
|15. Missouri
|(7-2)
|658
|14
|16. Oklahoma
|(7-2)
|552
|11
|17. Oklahoma State
|(7-2)
|543
|NR
|18. Kansas
|(7-2)
|481
|23
|19. LSU
|(6-3)
|468
|13
|20. Tulane
|(8-1)
|377
|21
|21. James Madison
|(9-0)
|279
|24
|22. Notre Dame
|(7-3)
|264
|12
|23. North Carolina
|(7-2)
|233
|25
|24. Arizona
|(6-3)
|118
|NR
|25. Fresno State
|(8-1)
|113
|NR
Dropped out: No. 17 Air Force (8-1); No. 20 UCLA (6-3); No. 22 Southern California (7-3).
Others Receiving Votes: Air Force (8-1) 78; Iowa (7-2) 57; Southern California (7-3) 56; Kansas State (6-3) 52; Liberty (9-0) 50; Duke (6-3) 24; UCLA (6-3) 22; SMU (7-2) 20; UNLV (7-2) 10; Toledo (8-1) 8; North Carolina State (6-3) 4; Kentucky (6-3) 4; Troy (7-2) 2; West Virginia (6-3) 1.
