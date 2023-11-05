USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Nov. 5, 2023. The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25…

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (55) (9-0) 1587 1 2. Michigan (4) (9-0) 1479 2 3. Ohio State (5) (9-0) 1468 3 4. Florida State (9-0) 1433 4 5. Washington (9-0) 1357 5 6. Oregon (8-1) 1235 7 7. Texas (8-1) 1209 6 8. Alabama (8-1) 1187 8 9. Penn State (8-1) 1093 9 10. Mississippi (8-1) 1052 10 11. Louisville (8-1) 938 15 12. Tennessee (7-2) 785 16 13. Oregon State (7-2) 756 19 14. Utah (7-2) 747 18 15. Missouri (7-2) 658 14 16. Oklahoma (7-2) 552 11 17. Oklahoma State (7-2) 543 NR 18. Kansas (7-2) 481 23 19. LSU (6-3) 468 13 20. Tulane (8-1) 377 21 21. James Madison (9-0) 279 24 22. Notre Dame (7-3) 264 12 23. North Carolina (7-2) 233 25 24. Arizona (6-3) 118 NR 25. Fresno State (8-1) 113 NR

Dropped out: No. 17 Air Force (8-1); No. 20 UCLA (6-3); No. 22 Southern California (7-3).

Others Receiving Votes: Air Force (8-1) 78; Iowa (7-2) 57; Southern California (7-3) 56; Kansas State (6-3) 52; Liberty (9-0) 50; Duke (6-3) 24; UCLA (6-3) 22; SMU (7-2) 20; UNLV (7-2) 10; Toledo (8-1) 8; North Carolina State (6-3) 4; Kentucky (6-3) 4; Troy (7-2) 2; West Virginia (6-3) 1.

