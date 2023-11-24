Sports on TV for November 25 – 26

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, November 25
AUTO RACING
3:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIM World Supercross: Championship, Melbourne, Australia
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
FS2 — Jackson St. at Georgetown
7 p.m.
BTN — South Alabama at Maryland
CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: TBD, Championship, Destin, Fla.
FS2 — Holy Cross at St. John’s
9 p.m.
FS2 — N. Illinois at DePaul
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Kentucky at Louisville
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke
BTN — Indiana at Purdue
CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at Ball St.
ESPN — Texas A&M at LSU
ESPN2 — Navy at SMU
ESPNU — Troy at Southern Miss.
FOX — Ohio St. at Michigan
FS1 — Houston at UCF
SECN — Texas A&M at LSU (Command Center)
2 p.m.
CW — Wake Forest at Syracuse
NBC — Southern U. vs. Grambling St., New Orleans
PEACOCK — Southern U. vs. Grambling St., New Orleans
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at Utah
3:30 p.m.
ABC — BYU at Oklahoma St.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia
BTN — Regional Coverage: Maryland at Rutgers OR Northwestern at Illinois
CBS — Alabama at Auburn
CBSSN — Liberty at UTEP
ESPN — Arizona at Arizona St.
ESPN2 — James Madison at Coastal Carolina
ESPNU — Georgia Southern at Appalachian St.
FS1 — Wisconsin at Minnesota
SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
4 p.m.
FOX — Washington St. at Washington
7 p.m.
ESPN — Florida St. at Florida
FS1 — West Virginia at Baylor
NFLN — South Alabama at Texas St.
PAC-12N — Notre Dame at Stanford
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Georgia at Georgia Tech
ESPN2 — Kansas at Cincinnati
ESPNU — Charlotte at South Florida
SECN — Clemson at South Carolina
8 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at NC State
FOX — Iowa St. at Kansas St.
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at Nevada
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — California at UCLA
FS1 — Fresno St. at San Diego St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Milwaukee
9 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Andalucía Costa Del Sol Spanish Women’s Open, Third Round, Real Club de Golf Las Brisas, Marbella, Spain
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Royal Queensland GC, Brisbane, Australia
4 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa
NBA BASKETBALL
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Boston at NY Rangers
7 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Pittsburgh
SKIING
1 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Killington, Vt.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:15 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: France vs. Uzbekistan, Quarterfinal, Surakarta, Indonesia
6:50 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Mali vs. Morocco, Quarterfinal, Surakarta, Indonesia
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Nottingham Forest
12:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Brentford FC
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Semifinal
_____
Sunday, November 26
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
ESPNU — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (F1 Kids)
3 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: Round 8, Assen, Netherlands (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
10:30 a.m.
ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.
1 p.m.
ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla.
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Iona at Colorado
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Harvard vs. Indiana, Indianapolis
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Minnesota at San Francisco
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Villanova at Wake Forest
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Albany (NY) at Stanford
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Minnesota
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament Selection Show
COLLEGE WRESTLING
3 p.m.
ESPN — Iowa at Iowa St.
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.
NBC — ISU Grand Prix: The NHK Trophy, Osaka, Japan (Taped)
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa
9 a.m.
GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Andalucía Costa Del Sol Spanish Women’s Open, Final Round, Real Club de Golf Las Brisas, Marbella, Spain
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
NBATV — Memphis at Birmingham
8 p.m.
NBATV — G-League Ignite at South Bay
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, Jacksonville at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Atlanta, Carolina at Tennessee, New England at NY Giants
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Denver, LA Rams at Arizona
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Las Vegas, Buffalo at Philadelphia
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Baltimore at LA Chargers
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
NHLN — St. Louis at Chicago
5 p.m.
NHLN — Columbus at Carolina
SKIING
12:30 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Killington, Vt. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Udinese at AS Roma
12:25 p.m.
ABC — LaLiga: Real Madrid at Cádiz CF
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Western Conference Semifinal: Sporting Kansas City at Houston
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Championship
_____
