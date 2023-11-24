Sports on TV for November 25 – 26

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, November 25 AUTO RACING 3:30 a.m. FS1 — FIM World…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, November 25

AUTO RACING

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIM World Supercross: Championship, Melbourne, Australia

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

FS2 — Jackson St. at Georgetown

7 p.m.

BTN — South Alabama at Maryland

CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: TBD, Championship, Destin, Fla.

FS2 — Holy Cross at St. John’s

9 p.m.

FS2 — N. Illinois at DePaul

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Kentucky at Louisville

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke

BTN — Indiana at Purdue

CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at Ball St.

ESPN — Texas A&M at LSU

ESPN2 — Navy at SMU

ESPNU — Troy at Southern Miss.

FOX — Ohio St. at Michigan

FS1 — Houston at UCF

SECN — Texas A&M at LSU (Command Center)

2 p.m.

CW — Wake Forest at Syracuse

NBC — Southern U. vs. Grambling St., New Orleans

PEACOCK — Southern U. vs. Grambling St., New Orleans

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Utah

3:30 p.m.

ABC — BYU at Oklahoma St.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia

BTN — Regional Coverage: Maryland at Rutgers OR Northwestern at Illinois

CBS — Alabama at Auburn

CBSSN — Liberty at UTEP

ESPN — Arizona at Arizona St.

ESPN2 — James Madison at Coastal Carolina

ESPNU — Georgia Southern at Appalachian St.

FS1 — Wisconsin at Minnesota

SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

4 p.m.

FOX — Washington St. at Washington

7 p.m.

ESPN — Florida St. at Florida

FS1 — West Virginia at Baylor

NFLN — South Alabama at Texas St.

PAC-12N — Notre Dame at Stanford

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Georgia at Georgia Tech

ESPN2 — Kansas at Cincinnati

ESPNU — Charlotte at South Florida

SECN — Clemson at South Carolina

8 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at NC State

FOX — Iowa St. at Kansas St.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at Nevada

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — California at UCLA

FS1 — Fresno St. at San Diego St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Milwaukee

9 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Andalucía Costa Del Sol Spanish Women’s Open, Third Round, Real Club de Golf Las Brisas, Marbella, Spain

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Royal Queensland GC, Brisbane, Australia

4 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Boston at NY Rangers

7 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Pittsburgh

SKIING

1 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Killington, Vt.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:15 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: France vs. Uzbekistan, Quarterfinal, Surakarta, Indonesia

6:50 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Mali vs. Morocco, Quarterfinal, Surakarta, Indonesia

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Nottingham Forest

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Brentford FC

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Semifinal

_____

Sunday, November 26

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

ESPNU — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (F1 Kids)

3 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: Round 8, Assen, Netherlands (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

1 p.m.

ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla.

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Iona at Colorado

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Harvard vs. Indiana, Indianapolis

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota at San Francisco

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Villanova at Wake Forest

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Albany (NY) at Stanford

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Minnesota

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament Selection Show

COLLEGE WRESTLING

3 p.m.

ESPN — Iowa at Iowa St.

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.

NBC — ISU Grand Prix: The NHK Trophy, Osaka, Japan (Taped)

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa

9 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Andalucía Costa Del Sol Spanish Women’s Open, Final Round, Real Club de Golf Las Brisas, Marbella, Spain

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Birmingham

8 p.m.

NBATV — G-League Ignite at South Bay

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, Jacksonville at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Atlanta, Carolina at Tennessee, New England at NY Giants

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Denver, LA Rams at Arizona

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Las Vegas, Buffalo at Philadelphia

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Baltimore at LA Chargers

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — St. Louis at Chicago

5 p.m.

NHLN — Columbus at Carolina

SKIING

12:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Killington, Vt. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Udinese at AS Roma

12:25 p.m.

ABC — LaLiga: Real Madrid at Cádiz CF

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Western Conference Semifinal: Sporting Kansas City at Houston

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Championship

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.