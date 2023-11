Sports on TV for November 13 – 19

Adv11 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, November 13 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m. FS1 —…

Listen now to WTOP News

Adv11

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, November 13

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan at St. John’s

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Purdue

GOLF

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Southwest Airlines Showcase At Cedar Crest: First Round, Cedar Crest Golf Course, Marysville, Wash.

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Denver at Buffalo

ESPN — Denver at Buffalo

ESPN2 — Denver at Buffalo (ManningCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. New Caledonia, Group C, Jakarta, Indonesia

_____

Tuesday, November 14

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS1 — Wisconsin at Providence

7 p.m.

ESPN — Champions Classic: Duke vs. Michigan St., Chicago

8 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Illinois

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Champions Classic: Kansas vs. Kentucky, Chicago

10 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa at Creighton

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

GOLF

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Southwest Airlines Showcase At Cedar Crest: Second Round, Cedar Crest Golf Course, Marysville, Wash.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — San Antonio at Oklahoma City (In-Season Tournament Group Game)

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Denver (In-Season Tournament Group Game)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:45 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. New Caledonia, Group C, Jakarta, Indonesia

3:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Burkina Faso, Group E, Jakarta, Indonesia

_____

Wednesday, November 15

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Albany at Seton Hall

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Rutgers

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

GOLF

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Southwest Airlines Showcase At Cedar Crest: Final Round, Cedar Crest Golf Course, Marysville, Wash.

2 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, First Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

ESPN — Sacramento at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Carolina

10 p.m.

TNT — NY Islanders at Vancouver

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:45 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Burkina Faso, Group E, Jakarta, Indonesia

3:45 a.m. (Thursday)

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Uzbekistan vs. Spain, Group B, Surakarta, Indonesia

_____

Thursday, November 16

AUTO RACING

11:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

2:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

BOXING

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos (Lightweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Coll. of Charleston vs. Vermont, Quarterfinal, Conway, S.C.

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: St. John’s vs. North Texas, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Saint Louis vs. Wyoming, Quarterfinal, Conway, S.C.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Dayton vs. LSU, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Wichita St. vs. Coastal Carolina, Quarterfinal, Conway, S.C.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Houston vs. Towson, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Legends Classic: Oklahoma State vs. St. Bonaventure, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Legends Classic: Auburn vs. Notre Dame, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Utah vs. Wake Forest, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Maryland at UConn

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas St. at Iowa

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston College at Pittsburgh

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Mallorca Ladies Golf Open, First Round, Golf SON MUNTANER, Palma, Spain

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, First Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, First Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

2 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Cincinnati at Baltimore

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:45 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Uzbekistan vs. Spain, Group B, Surakarta, Indonesia

9 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Trinidad And Tobago, Austin, Texas

3:45 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Uzbekistan vs. Spain, Group D, Jakarta, Indonesia

_____

Friday, November 17

AUTO RACING

11:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

2:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Conway, S.C.

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Legends Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Brooklyn, N.Y.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Legends Classic: TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Maryland at Villanova

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C.

12 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Continental Tire Main Event: Washington vs. Xavier, Semifinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Florida at UTSA

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado at Washington St.

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Mallorca Ladies Golf Open, Second Round, Golf SON MUNTANER, Palma, Spain

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Second Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

2 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 301 Main Card: Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson (Welterweights), Chicago

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Sacramento at San Antonio (In-Season Tournament Group Game)

10 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at Utah (In-Season Tournament Group Game)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:45 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Uzbekistan vs. Spain, Group D, Jakarta, Indonesia

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: England vs. Malta, Group C, Wembley, England

3:45 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Venezuela, Group F, Jakarta, Indonesia

6:45 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. France, Group E, Jakarta, Indonesia

_____

Saturday, November 18

AUTO RACING

12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — Formula 1: The Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

NBC — Illinois vs. Notre Dame, Washington

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

9:30 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Championship: From Earlysville, Va.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

NBC — Wake Forest at Notre Dame

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

FOX — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPNU – TBA

FS1 — TBA

NFLN — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

NBC — TBA

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

FOX — TBA

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA (Taped)

FS1 — TBA

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Mallorca Ladies Golf Open, Third Round, Golf SON MUNTANER, Palma, Spain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

1:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

RODEO

2 p.m.

CBS — WCRA Rodeo Carolina

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:45 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Venezuela, Group F, Jakarta, Indonesia

6:45 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. France, Group E, Jakarta, Indonesia

8:55 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Armenia vs. Wales, Group D, Yerevan, Armenia

_____

Sunday, November 19

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Conway, S.C.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Saatva Empire Classic: UConn vs. Indiana, Semifinal, New York

ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Saatva Empire Classic: Texas vs. Louisville, Semifinal, New York

ESPNU — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, Uncasville, Conn.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Charleston Classic: TBD, Charleston, S.C.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Championship, Conway, S.C.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Chris Paul’s HBCU Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Conway, S.C.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Charleston Classic: TBD, Championship, Charleston, S.C.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Continental Tire Main Event: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — Duke at Stanford

5 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Minnesota

7 p.m.

FS1 — Drake at Iowa

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Chapel Hill, N.C.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Prairie View, Texas

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Dover, Del. (Taped)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Mallorca Ladies Golf Open, Final Round, Golf SON MUNTANER, Palma, Spain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Las Vegas at Miami, Tennessee at Jacksonville, Arizona at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Detroit, LA Chargers at Green Bay, NY Giants at Washington, Dallas at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Tampa Bay at San Francisco

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Buffalo, Seattle at LA Rams

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Minnesota at Denver

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.