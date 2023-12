NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Chargers 4½ 5½ (40½) at NEW ENGLAND Miami 6½ 9½ (49½) at…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Chargers 4½ 5½ (40½) at NEW ENGLAND Miami 6½ 9½ (49½) at WASHINGTON at HOUSTON 3 3½ (47½) Denver at PITTSBURGH 2½ 5½ (41½) Arizona Detroit 3 4½ (46½) at NEW ORLEANS Atlanta 1½ 1½ (34) at NY JETS Indianapolis 1 1½ (42½) at TENNESSEE at TAMPA BAY 6 5½ (36½) Carolina San Francisco 2½ 2½ (47½) at PHILADELPHIA at LA RAMS 1 3½ (39½) Cleveland Kansas City 7 6 (42½) at GREEN BAY

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at JACKSONVILLE 5½ 8½ (38½) Cincinnati

College Football

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at LIBERTY 14 10½ (56½) New Mexico State Oregon 7½ 9½ (65½) at WASHINGTON

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TEXAS 10½ 14½ (54½) Oklahoma State at TOLEDO 9 7½ (43½) Miami (OH) Boise State 3½ 2½ (58½) at UNLV Georgia 4 5½ (54½) at ALABAMA at TROY 6½ 5½ (52½) Appalachian State at TULANE 6 3½ (47½) SMU at FLORIDA STATE 6½ 2½ (47½) Louisville Michigan 21½ 21½ (34½) at IOWA

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 11 (237½) Washington at BOSTON 6 (223) Philadelphia at DALLAS 10 (228) Memphis at TORONTO 2 (216) New York at NEW ORLEANS 13½ (233½) San Antonio Denver 1½ (224½) at PHOENIX

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at WESTERN MICHIGAN 1½ St. Thomas at LIBERTY 6½ Charleston (SC) Houston 9½ at XAVIER at BROWN 2½ Bryant Mount St. Mary’s 2½ at MANHATTAN at INDIANA 2½ Maryland Incarnate Word 1½ at BETHUNE-COOKMAN at SOUTH CAROLINA 8½ George Washington Rider 3½ at SIENA St. John’s 6½ at WEST VIRGINIA at CANISIUS 3½ Quinnipiac Iona 3½ at FAIRFIELD at NIAGARA 1½ Saint Peter’s at GEORGIA 13½ Mercer at VCU 13½ Norfolk State at LITTLE ROCK 1½ Arkansas State at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 5½ Towson at UAB 8½ Southern Miss at LSU 13½ SE Louisiana at TROY 5½ SIU-Edwardsville Iowa State 14½ at DEPAUL at CSU FULLERTON 4½ North Dakota BYU 14½ at FRESNO STATE Purdue 7½ at NORTHWESTERN at PORTLAND 2½ Wyoming at KANSAS 2½ UConn San Diego State 14½ at UCSD Saint Mary’s (CA) 4 at BOISE STATE

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW JERSEY -420 San Jose +320 Ottawa -144 at COLUMBUS +120

