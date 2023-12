NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 5½ 8½ (47½) Seattle Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA…

NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 5½ 8½ (47½) Seattle

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Chargers 4½ 5½ (40½) at NEW ENGLAND at HOUSTON 3 3½ (47½) Denver Detroit 3 4½ (46½) at NEW ORLEANS at PITTSBURGH 2½ 5½ (41½) Arizona Miami 6½ 9½ (49½) at WASHINGTON Indianapolis 1 1½ (42½) at TENNESSEE Atlanta 1½ 3 (34) at NY JETS at TAMPA BAY 6 5½ (36½) Carolina at LA RAMS 1 3½ (39½) Cleveland San Francisco 2½ 2½ (47½) at PHILADELPHIA Kansas City 7 6 (42½) at GREEN BAY

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at JACKSONVILLE 5½ 8½ (38½) Cincinnati

College Football

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at LIBERTY 14 10½ (56½) New Mexico State Oregon 7½ 9½ (65½) at WASHINGTON

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TEXAS 10½ 14½ (54½) Oklahoma State at TOLEDO 9 7½ (44½) Miami (OH) Boise State 3½ 2½ (58½) at UNLV Georgia 4 6½ (55½) at ALABAMA at TROY 6½ 5½ (52½) Appalachian State at TULANE 6 3½ (47½) SMU at FLORIDA STATE 6½ 2½ (47½) Louisville Michigan 21½ 22½ (34½) at IOWA

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 12 (218½) Portland at BROOKLYN 8½ (226½) Charlotte at MIAMI 2 (239½) Indiana at NEW YORK 13½ (217½) Detroit at OKLAHOMA CITY 6½ (229½) LA Lakers Milwaukee 8 (227½) at CHICAGO at MINNESOTA 10½ (221½) Utah Atlanta 6 (246) at SAN ANTONIO at GOLDEN STATE 4½ (227) LA Clippers

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 7½ Liberty at BUTLER 1½ Texas Tech at HOFSTRA 5½ South Florida UMBC 10½ at COPPIN STATE at SACRED HEART 3½ New Hampshire at JACKSONVILLE STATE 1½ South Alabama at FORDHAM 10½ Fairleigh Dickinson UNC Wilmington 1½ at EAST CAROLINA at MINNESOTA 12½ New Orleans at OKLAHOMA 29½ UAPB at NORTH ALABAMA 7½ Tennessee Tech at SAMFORD 3½ Louisiana at CHICAGO STATE 2½ Delaware State at UMKC 8½ Southeast Missouri State at UIC 7½ Illinois State at RICE 5½ UT Martin at UTSA 1½ Lamar at UTAH 10½ Hawaii at TEXAS 19½ Texas State Creighton 8½ at OKLAHOMA STATE at OREGON STATE 2½ UC Davis at UCLA 19½ UC Riverside

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -144 Pittsburgh +120 at TORONTO -188 Seattle +155 at BOSTON -480 San Jose +360 Florida -225 at MONTREAL +184 at DETROIT -220 Chicago +180 New Jersey -144 at PHILADELPHIA +120 at CAROLINA -192 N.Y Islanders +158 Edmonton -118 at WINNIPEG -102 at NASHVILLE -118 Minnesota -102 at ST. LOUIS -118 Buffalo -102 Dallas -125 at CALGARY +104 Colorado -192 at ARIZONA +158 Washington -114 at ANAHEIM -105 at VANCOUVER -115 Vegas -105

