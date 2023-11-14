NL Manager of the Year Voting Ballots

|Name, Affiliation
|Chapter
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Josh Norris, Baseball America
|ATL
|Schumaker
|Lovullo
|Snitker
|Paul Newberry, Associated Press
|ATL
|Snitker
|Ross
|Schumaker
|Jack Magruder, At Large
|AZ
|Schumaker
|Counsell
|Roberts
|David Venn, MLB.com
|AZ
|Lovullo
|Schumaker
|Roberts
|Ryan Herrera, CHGO
|CHI
|Counsell
|Roberts
|Lovullo
|Andy Martínez, Marquee Sports Network
|CHI
|Roberts
|Counsell
|Schumaker
|Mark Schmetzer, At Large
|CIN
|Bell
|Counsell
|Schumaker
|Matt Snyder, CBS Sport
|CIN
|Snitker
|Roberts
|Counsell
|Jack Etkin, At Large
|COL
|Counsell
|Snitker
|Lovullo
|Tracy Ringolsby, InsideTheSeams.com
|COL
|Snitker
|Roberts
|Counsell
|Rowan Kavner, FOX Sports
|LA
|Schumaker
|Roberts
|Counsell
|Jim Alexander, S. Calif. News Group
|LA
|Roberts
|Snitker
|Schumaker
|Santos, A. Perez, Associated Press
|MIA
|Schumaker
|Bell
|Lovullo
|Paige Leckie, MLB.com
|MIA
|Schumaker
|Lovullo
|Snitker
|Adam McCalvy, MLB.com
|MIL
|Counsell
|Schumaker
|Bell
|Drew Olson, iHeart Meadia Milwaukee
|MIL
|Counsell
|Luvullo
|Schumaker
|Tim Healey, Newsday
|NY
|Snitker
|Schumaker
|Roberts
|Mike Puma, New York Post
|NY
|Snitker
|Roberts
|Schumaker
|Corey Seidman, NBC Sports Philadelphia
|PHI
|Roberts
|Schumaker
|Counsell
|Dani Gelston, Associated Press
|PHI
|Counsell
|Luvullo
|Schumaker
|Ron Cook, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
|PIT
|Snitker
|Schumaker
|Roberts
|Dejan Kovacevic, DK Pittsburgh Sports
|PIT
|Snitker
|Schumaker
|Lovullo
|John Maffei, San Diego Union-Tribune
|SD
|Roberts
|Lovullo
|Bell
|Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune
|SD
|Lovullo
|Schumaker
|Roberts
|Grant Brisbee, The Athletic
|SF
|Schumaker
|Counsell
|Roberts
|Steve Kroner, San Francisco Chronicle
|SF
|Lovullo
|Schumaker
|Counsell
|Benjamin Hochman, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
|STL
|Schumaker
|Counsell
|Lovullo
|Ryan Fagan, The Sporting News
|STL
|Schumaker
|Bell
|Lovullo
|Jessica Camerato, MLB.com
|WAS
|Lovullo
|Counsell
|Schumaker
|Joe Trezza, MLB.com
|WAS
|Snitker
|Counsell
|Lovullo
