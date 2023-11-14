Live Radio
NL Manager of the Year Voting Ballots

The Associated Press

November 14, 2023, 7:28 PM

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd
Josh Norris, Baseball America ATL Schumaker Lovullo Snitker
Paul Newberry, Associated Press ATL Snitker Ross Schumaker
Jack Magruder, At Large AZ Schumaker Counsell Roberts
David Venn, MLB.com AZ Lovullo Schumaker Roberts
Ryan Herrera, CHGO CHI Counsell Roberts Lovullo
Andy Martínez, Marquee Sports Network CHI Roberts Counsell Schumaker
Mark Schmetzer, At Large CIN Bell Counsell Schumaker
Matt Snyder, CBS Sport CIN Snitker Roberts Counsell
Jack Etkin, At Large COL Counsell Snitker Lovullo
Tracy Ringolsby, InsideTheSeams.com COL Snitker Roberts Counsell
Rowan Kavner, FOX Sports LA Schumaker Roberts Counsell
Jim Alexander, S. Calif. News Group LA Roberts Snitker Schumaker
Santos, A. Perez, Associated Press MIA Schumaker Bell Lovullo
Paige Leckie, MLB.com MIA Schumaker Lovullo Snitker
Adam McCalvy, MLB.com MIL Counsell Schumaker Bell
Drew Olson, iHeart Meadia Milwaukee MIL Counsell Luvullo Schumaker
Tim Healey, Newsday NY Snitker Schumaker Roberts
Mike Puma, New York Post NY Snitker Roberts Schumaker
Corey Seidman, NBC Sports Philadelphia PHI Roberts Schumaker Counsell
Dani Gelston, Associated Press PHI Counsell Luvullo Schumaker
Ron Cook, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette PIT Snitker Schumaker Roberts
Dejan Kovacevic, DK Pittsburgh Sports PIT Snitker Schumaker Lovullo
John Maffei, San Diego Union-Tribune SD Roberts Lovullo Bell
Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune SD Lovullo Schumaker Roberts
Grant Brisbee, The Athletic SF Schumaker Counsell Roberts
Steve Kroner, San Francisco Chronicle SF Lovullo Schumaker Counsell
Benjamin Hochman, St. Louis Post-Dispatch STL Schumaker Counsell Lovullo
Ryan Fagan, The Sporting News STL Schumaker Bell Lovullo
Jessica Camerato, MLB.com WAS Lovullo Counsell Schumaker
Joe Trezza, MLB.com WAS Snitker Counsell Lovullo

