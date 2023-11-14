NL Manager of the Year Voting Ballots

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd Josh Norris, Baseball America ATL Schumaker Lovullo Snitker Paul Newberry, Associated Press ATL Snitker…

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd Josh Norris, Baseball America ATL Schumaker Lovullo Snitker Paul Newberry, Associated Press ATL Snitker Ross Schumaker Jack Magruder, At Large AZ Schumaker Counsell Roberts David Venn, MLB.com AZ Lovullo Schumaker Roberts Ryan Herrera, CHGO CHI Counsell Roberts Lovullo Andy Martínez, Marquee Sports Network CHI Roberts Counsell Schumaker Mark Schmetzer, At Large CIN Bell Counsell Schumaker Matt Snyder, CBS Sport CIN Snitker Roberts Counsell Jack Etkin, At Large COL Counsell Snitker Lovullo Tracy Ringolsby, InsideTheSeams.com COL Snitker Roberts Counsell Rowan Kavner, FOX Sports LA Schumaker Roberts Counsell Jim Alexander, S. Calif. News Group LA Roberts Snitker Schumaker Santos, A. Perez, Associated Press MIA Schumaker Bell Lovullo Paige Leckie, MLB.com MIA Schumaker Lovullo Snitker Adam McCalvy, MLB.com MIL Counsell Schumaker Bell Drew Olson, iHeart Meadia Milwaukee MIL Counsell Luvullo Schumaker Tim Healey, Newsday NY Snitker Schumaker Roberts Mike Puma, New York Post NY Snitker Roberts Schumaker Corey Seidman, NBC Sports Philadelphia PHI Roberts Schumaker Counsell Dani Gelston, Associated Press PHI Counsell Luvullo Schumaker Ron Cook, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette PIT Snitker Schumaker Roberts Dejan Kovacevic, DK Pittsburgh Sports PIT Snitker Schumaker Lovullo John Maffei, San Diego Union-Tribune SD Roberts Lovullo Bell Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune SD Lovullo Schumaker Roberts Grant Brisbee, The Athletic SF Schumaker Counsell Roberts Steve Kroner, San Francisco Chronicle SF Lovullo Schumaker Counsell Benjamin Hochman, St. Louis Post-Dispatch STL Schumaker Counsell Lovullo Ryan Fagan, The Sporting News STL Schumaker Bell Lovullo Jessica Camerato, MLB.com WAS Lovullo Counsell Schumaker Joe Trezza, MLB.com WAS Snitker Counsell Lovullo

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.