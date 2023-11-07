Live Radio
Gotham’s Juan Carlos Amorós named NWSL coach of the year

The Associated Press

November 7, 2023, 6:24 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós was named the National Women’s Soccer League coach of the year on Tuesday.

Amorós led Gotham to an 8-7-7 regular season record and an appearance in the NWSL championship game on Saturday in San Diego. Gotham will play OL Reign for the title.

Hired in the offseason, Amorós sparked Gotham to a remarkable turnaround from last season, when the team finished last in the league with a 4-17-1 record and conceded a league-worst 46 goals.

Gotham defeated the Portland Thorns 1-0 in the semifinals last weekend to reach the championship game. The team had never won a playoff game until this season.

The other finalists for coach of the year were San Diego’s Casey Stoney and Angel City’s Becki Tweed. The award is determined by a vote of players, coaches and team officials, media and fans.

