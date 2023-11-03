Cuylle has tiebreaking goal in Rangers’ 6th straight win, 2-1 win over Hurricanes

NEW YORK (AP) — Will Cuylle scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves…

NEW YORK (AP) — Will Cuylle scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Thursday night for their sixth straight win.

Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers, who have eight wins in their first 10 games for the second time in franchise history. The 8-2-0 start is second only to a 9-1-0 mark to begin the 1983-84 season.

Seth Jarvis had the goal for Carolina, which had won three straight. Frederik Andersen finished with 24 saves.

Cuylle converted a pass from defenseman Jacob Trouba to score his second career goal past Andersen at 10:21 of the third.

BRUINS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 2, SO

BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle scored in the shootout and Boston beat Toronto.

DeBrusk and Paval Zacha scored in regulation for the Bruins, who lead the Eastern Conference with a 9-0-1 record. Jeremy Swayman made 33 saves.

Mitchell Marner and Auston Matthews scored for the Maple Leafs. Ilya Samsonov stopped 38 shots.

KINGS 3, SENATORS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anze Kopitar scored midway through the second period to help Los Angeles build a three-goal lead and hold on to beat Ottawa.

Carl Grundstrom and Philip Danault also scored and Adrian Kempe had two assists for the Kings, who have won the first two games on their four-game trip and improved to 6-2-2 on the season. Cam Talbot, who spent last season in Ottawa, had 24 saves against his former team.

Dominik Kubalik and Josh Norris had goals for Ottawa, and Joonas Korpisalo finished with 36 saves against his former team.

ISLANDERS 3, CAPITALS 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan Pulock, Simon Holmstrom and Brock Nelson scored on three of the Islanders’ first five shots and New York beat Washington.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 32 shots for his second shutout of the season and 22nd of his NHL career as the Islanders won for the third time in four games.

Darcy Kuemper had 18 saves for Washington, which snapped a three-game win streak.

The Capitals lost their first game without longtime center Nicklas Backstrom, who took a leave of absence in the midst of an ongoing injury to his surgically repaired left hip. Washington was shut out for the second time in nine games.

PANTHERS 2, RED WINGS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves for his 39th career shutout, and Steven Lorentz scored his first goal for Florida.

Anton Lundell provided insurance with an empty-net goal with 1:12 remaining, also his first of the season. Bobrovsky now has a 25-6-1 career record against the Red Wings, including four shutouts.

Lorentz, who was acquired in an offseason trade with San Jose, scored with 52 seconds left in the second period with an assist from Niko Mikkola.

Aleksander Barkov set a franchise record by appearing in his 672th game with the Panthers.

Detroit was shut out for the first time this season. James Reimer made 25 saves.

BLUE JACKETS 4, LIGHTNING 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Boone Jenner and Eric Gudbranson scored 2:17 apart in the third period and Columbus snapped a four-game skid.

Kirill Marchenko scored in the first period, Johnny Gaudreau added a goal, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 27 shots for his first win since Oct. 21.

Steven Stamkos and Conor Sheary scored in the second period for the Lightning, who have lost two straight and all four of their road games. Former Ohio State University goaltender Matt Tomkins returned to the Buckeye State and stopped 24 shots.

DEVILS 5, WILD 3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jesper Bratt had a goal and three assists as New Jersey beat Minnesota.

Timo Meier, Alexander Holtz, Michael McLeod and Dougie Hamilton also scored for New Jersey, while Jack Hughes added two assists to push his league-leading total to 15.

Vitek Vanecek stopped 22 shots for the Devils, who improved to 3-0 on the road this season and have won five of their last six games.

Kirill Kaprizov, Marco Rossi and Jake Middleton scored and Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves for the Wild, who are 0-3-1 in their last four.

STARS 4, OILERS 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Roope Hintz had two goals and an assist, Scott Wedgewood made 46 saves and Dallas got its third straight win.

Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists and Matt Duchene also scored for the Stars, who improved to 7-1-1 on the season.

Sam Gagner scored twice in his return to the lineup and Evander Kane also had a goal struggling Oilers, who have lost five of their last six and dropped to 2-6-1. Stuart Skinner had 23 saves.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, JETS 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored three goals for his sixth career hat trick, Logan Thompson made 28 saves, and Vegas improved to 10-0-1 this season.

William Karlsson and Ivan Barbashev also scored as the Golden Knights became the 13th team in NHL history to record a season-opening point streak of at least 11 games.

Kyle Connor and Alex Iafallo scored for the Jets while Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves.

Marchessault’s empty-net goal with 2:52 to go secured his fifth hat trick with Vegas — first since last May 14 that gave him two in the playoffs.

KRAKEN 4, PREDATORS 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Vince Dunn scored his second goal of the season off a faceoff 8:38 into the third period to give Seattle a two-goal advantage, Philipp Grubauer made 32 saves and the Kraken beat Nashville.

Coming off a career-high in points last season, Dunn’s slap shot beat Nashville goalie Juuse Saros to the glove side to give Seattle a 4-2 lead.

The Kraken also got goals from Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jared McCann in the first period and defenseman Brian Dumoulin’s goal late in the second period snapped a 2-2 tie. Dumoulin scored in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Tommy Novak and Roman Josi scored for Nashville, and Juuse Saros had 27 saves.

CANADIENS 3, COYOTES 2

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz scored two goals, including the go-ahead score in the third period, and Arizona beat Montreal.

The game-winner came with 13:53 remaining on a Coyotes power play with Arber Xhekaj in the penalty box for cross-checking. Rookie Logan Cooley skated from the left side and hit Schmaltz with a pass to beat Jake Allen on the glove side.

Schmaltz, who has four goals and a team-high 10 points, scored his first goal on a penalty shot. Lawson Crouse also scored for Arizona and Connor Ingram stopped 28 shots.

Sean Monahan and Brendan Gallagher had the goals for the Canadiens and Allen stopped 33 shots.

CANUCKS 10, SHARKS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Quinn Hughes had a goal and four assists, eight players scored and the Vancouver got its fifth win in six games.

Brock Boeser had two goals and an assist, Anthony Beauvillier also scored twice, J.T. Miller had a goal and two assists, Andrei Kuzmenko and Sam Lafferty each had a goal and an assist, and Pius Suter and Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson had three assists, and Filip Hronek and Carson Soucy had two apiece. Thatcher Demko stopped 29 shots.

The Canucks beat the Sharks for the sixth straight time and sent the Sharks to their 10th straight loss to start the season (0-9-1).

Fabian Zetterlund spoiled Demko’s shutout bid with 3:48 remaining. Kaapo Kahkonen allowed six goals on 19 shots before leaving after taking a knee to the head fromKuzmenko as the Canucks forward scored to put Vancouver up 6-0 near midway through the second period. Mackenzie Blackwood came on and had 10 saves the rest of the way.

