76ers’ Joel Embiid scratched late in New Orleans because of an illness

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Joel Embiid was a late scratch from the lineup for Philadelphia’s game against the New Orleans…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Joel Embiid was a late scratch from the lineup for Philadelphia’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night because of an illness.

The 76ers’ leading scorer hadn’t scored fewer than 30 points in any of his previous five games and is averaging 32 points this season.

The star 7-foot center’s absence came as the 76ers sought a third straight victory against a Pelicans squad looking to stem a two-game slide.

Embiid was replaced in the starting lineup by the 6-foot-8 Marcus Morris, a 12-year veteran who has been averaging 4.0 points in about 10 minutes per game.

New Orleans, meanwhile, is getting a key player back. Guard CJ McCollum returned from a 12-game absence caused by a partially collapsed lung.

McCollum, who has averaged 21.7 points in six games this season, was in the starting lineup. However, Pelicans coach Willie Green said he’d be on minute restrictions.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.