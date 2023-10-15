Israel-Hamas war: Live updates | Conflict could spread across Middle East | Israel-Hamas conflict explained | 2 American hostages freed | Journalists in Gaza struggling
USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

October 15, 2023, 1:03 PM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Oct. 15, 2023.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (58) (7-0) 1590 1
2. Michigan (4) (7-0) 1516 2
3. Ohio State (1) (6-0) 1429 3
4. Florida State (6-0) 1390 4
5. Washington (6-0) 1325 6
6. Penn State (6-0) 1302 5
7. Oklahoma (1) (6-0) 1260 7
8. Texas (5-1) 1078 11
8. Alabama (6-1) 1078 10
10. North Carolina (6-0) 1038 12
11. Oregon (5-1) 989 8
12. Mississippi (5-1) 849 13
13. Oregon State (6-1) 809 14
14. Utah (5-1) 704 16
15. Tennessee (5-1) 663 17
16. Southern California (6-1) 606 9
17. Duke (5-1) 590 18
18. Notre Dame (6-2) 572 21
19. LSU (5-2) 482 20
20. Missouri (6-1) 368 25
21. Louisville (6-1) 309 15
22. Air Force (6-0) 196 NR
23. Iowa (6-1) 192 NR
24. Tulane (5-1) 112 NR
25. UCLA (4-2) 70 22

Dropped out: No. 19 Washington State (4-2); No. 23 Kentucky (5-2); No. 24 Kansas (5-2).

Others Receiving Votes: James Madison (6-0) 67; Clemson (4-2) 54; Florida (5-2) 29; Fresno State (6-1) 21; Washington State (4-2) 20; Arizona (4-3) 13; Wyoming (5-2) 12; Oklahoma State (4-2) 12; Miami (Fla.) (4-2) 12; Maryland (5-2) 11; Kentucky (5-2) 9; Liberty (6-0) 5; Kansas State (4-2) 5; UNLV (5-1) 4; Texas A&M (4-3) 4; West Virginia (4-2) 3; Memphis (4-2) 1; Kansas (5-2) 1.

