USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (58) (7-0) 1590 1 2. Michigan (4) (7-0) 1516 2 3. Ohio State (1) (6-0) 1429 3 4. Florida State (6-0) 1390 4 5. Washington (6-0) 1325 6 6. Penn State (6-0) 1302 5 7. Oklahoma (1) (6-0) 1260 7 8. Texas (5-1) 1078 11 8. Alabama (6-1) 1078 10 10. North Carolina (6-0) 1038 12 11. Oregon (5-1) 989 8 12. Mississippi (5-1) 849 13 13. Oregon State (6-1) 809 14 14. Utah (5-1) 704 16 15. Tennessee (5-1) 663 17 16. Southern California (6-1) 606 9 17. Duke (5-1) 590 18 18. Notre Dame (6-2) 572 21 19. LSU (5-2) 482 20 20. Missouri (6-1) 368 25 21. Louisville (6-1) 309 15 22. Air Force (6-0) 196 NR 23. Iowa (6-1) 192 NR 24. Tulane (5-1) 112 NR 25. UCLA (4-2) 70 22

Dropped out: No. 19 Washington State (4-2); No. 23 Kentucky (5-2); No. 24 Kansas (5-2).

Others Receiving Votes: James Madison (6-0) 67; Clemson (4-2) 54; Florida (5-2) 29; Fresno State (6-1) 21; Washington State (4-2) 20; Arizona (4-3) 13; Wyoming (5-2) 12; Oklahoma State (4-2) 12; Miami (Fla.) (4-2) 12; Maryland (5-2) 11; Kentucky (5-2) 9; Liberty (6-0) 5; Kansas State (4-2) 5; UNLV (5-1) 4; Texas A&M (4-3) 4; West Virginia (4-2) 3; Memphis (4-2) 1; Kansas (5-2) 1.

