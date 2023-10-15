USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Oct. 15, 2023.
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Georgia (58)
|(7-0)
|1590
|1
|2. Michigan (4)
|(7-0)
|1516
|2
|3. Ohio State (1)
|(6-0)
|1429
|3
|4. Florida State
|(6-0)
|1390
|4
|5. Washington
|(6-0)
|1325
|6
|6. Penn State
|(6-0)
|1302
|5
|7. Oklahoma (1)
|(6-0)
|1260
|7
|8. Texas
|(5-1)
|1078
|11
|8. Alabama
|(6-1)
|1078
|10
|10. North Carolina
|(6-0)
|1038
|12
|11. Oregon
|(5-1)
|989
|8
|12. Mississippi
|(5-1)
|849
|13
|13. Oregon State
|(6-1)
|809
|14
|14. Utah
|(5-1)
|704
|16
|15. Tennessee
|(5-1)
|663
|17
|16. Southern California
|(6-1)
|606
|9
|17. Duke
|(5-1)
|590
|18
|18. Notre Dame
|(6-2)
|572
|21
|19. LSU
|(5-2)
|482
|20
|20. Missouri
|(6-1)
|368
|25
|21. Louisville
|(6-1)
|309
|15
|22. Air Force
|(6-0)
|196
|NR
|23. Iowa
|(6-1)
|192
|NR
|24. Tulane
|(5-1)
|112
|NR
|25. UCLA
|(4-2)
|70
|22
Dropped out: No. 19 Washington State (4-2); No. 23 Kentucky (5-2); No. 24 Kansas (5-2).
Others Receiving Votes: James Madison (6-0) 67; Clemson (4-2) 54; Florida (5-2) 29; Fresno State (6-1) 21; Washington State (4-2) 20; Arizona (4-3) 13; Wyoming (5-2) 12; Oklahoma State (4-2) 12; Miami (Fla.) (4-2) 12; Maryland (5-2) 11; Kentucky (5-2) 9; Liberty (6-0) 5; Kansas State (4-2) 5; UNLV (5-1) 4; Texas A&M (4-3) 4; West Virginia (4-2) 3; Memphis (4-2) 1; Kansas (5-2) 1.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.