All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Roanoke 4 3 0 1 0 7 14 8…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Roanoke 4 3 0 1 0 7 14 8 Huntsville 4 3 0 0 1 7 11 7 Peoria 3 3 0 0 0 6 18 4 Fayetteville 4 2 1 1 0 5 10 12 Pensacola 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 12 Birmingham 4 2 2 0 0 4 17 9 Macon 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 10 Quad City 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 18 Evansville 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 8 Knoxville 4 0 4 0 0 0 3 20

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.