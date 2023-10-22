VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Lions kick returner Mohamed Ibrahim carted off with hip injury against Ravens

The Associated Press

October 22, 2023, 5:14 PM

Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp practice in Allen Park, Mich., Saturday, May 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP/Paul Sancya)
BALTIMORE (AP) — Lions kick returner Mohamed Ibrahim was carted off the field after sustaining a hip injury in the third quarter of Detroit’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Mo’s in the hospital. He’s having surgery right now,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said after Sunday’s 38-6 defeat. “Sounds like he’ll be OK, but he’s going to stay here overnight.”

Ibrahim took the kick 22 yards before being tacked by Ronald Darby. Ibrahim remained on the turf after the play and was immediately treated by team trainers.

With many of his teammates gathering around him, Ibrahim was lifted onto a cart and driven off the field.

Minutes later, it was announced that Ibrahim sustained a hip injury.

