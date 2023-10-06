Live Radio
Italy without Immobile and Retegui for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and England

The Associated Press

October 6, 2023, 4:32 PM

ROME (AP) — Italy will be without its two usual starting center forwards for European Championship qualifiers against Malta and England.

Ciro Immobile and Mateo Retegui are both unavailable due to injuries.

New Italy coach Luciano Spalletti called up Moise Kean on Friday for the first time in two years as a replacement in attack.

Italy hosts Malta on Saturday in Bari then plays England at Wembley three days later.

England leads Group C with 13 points followed by Italy (7), Ukraine (7), North Macedonia (7) and Malta (0).

Tottenham defender Destiny Udogie received his first call-up.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Ivan Provedel (Lazio), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham).

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Inter Milan), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Matteo Darmian (Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Destiny Udogie (Tottenham).

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Davide Frattesi (Inter), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle).

Forwards: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Moise Kean (Juventus), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio), Nicolò Zaniolo (Aston Villa).

