China Open Results

Monday At National Tennis Center Beijing Purse: $3,633,875 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor BEIJING (AP) _ Results Monday from China Open at…

Monday

At National Tennis Center

Beijing

Purse: $3,633,875

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

BEIJING (AP) _ Results Monday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Alexander Zverev (8), Germany, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Casper Ruud (7), Norway, 6-4, 6-2.

Jannik Sinner (6), Italy, def. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Zhu Lin, China, 6-0, 3-0, ret.

Caroline Garcia (9), France, def. Kateryna Baindl, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-4.

Iga Swiatek (2), Poland, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Wang Xinyu, China, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, 6-4, 6-3.

Ons Jabeur (7), Tunisia, def. Ashlyn Krueger, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Daria Kasatkina (11), Russia, def. Mayar Sherif, Egypt, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8).

Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Elena Rybakina (5), Kazakhstan, def. Zheng Qinwen, China, 6-1, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Jelena Ostapenko (13), Latvia, def. Linda Noskova, Czech Republic, walkover.

Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Daria Saville, Australia, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Yuan Yue, China, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Jennifer Brady, United States, 3-1, ret.

Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Petra Kvitova (12), Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, def. Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, 6-2, 6-3.

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez (4), Mexico, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 10-5.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez, Australia, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Miriam Kolodziejova, Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-2.

Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-3, 6-4.

Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, and Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund (8), Germany, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Yuan Yue and Wang Xiyu, China, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-1, 6-3.

Ingrid Martins and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Latisha Chan, Taiwan, and Yana Sizikova, Russia, 6-2, 4-6, 10-4.

Xinyu Jiang and Hanyu Guo, China, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, and Mayar Sherif, Egypt, 7-5, 7-5.

