China Open Results

Sunday

At National Tennis Center

Beijing

Purse: $8,127,389

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

BEIJING (AP) _ Results Sunday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia (15), Brazil, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Daria Saville, Australia, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-2.

Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Marketa Vondrousova (8), Czech Republic, 1-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Alycia Parks, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-1, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Xu Yifan, China, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (5), United States, 6-4, 1-6, 10-6.

Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (7), Japan, 6-3, 6-3.

