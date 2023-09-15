Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sanford International Tour Scores

Sanford International Tour Scores

The Associated Press

September 15, 2023, 6:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Friday

At Minnehaha Country Club

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,729; Par: 70

First Round

K.J. Choi 31-31—62
Steve Stricker 30-32—62
Alex Cejka 32-31—63
Darren Clarke 31-32—63
Rocco Mediate 33-30—63
David Toms 30-33—63
David Branshaw 31-33—64
Joe Durant 33-32—65
Robert Karlsson 31-34—65
Wes Short 35-30—65
Charlie Wi 32-33—65
Stuart Appleby 32-34—66
John Daly 34-32—66
Marco Dawson 32-34—66
Bob Estes 32-34—66
Steve Flesch 30-36—66
Tom Gillis 33-33—66
Matt Gogel 30-36—66
Rob Labritz 33-33—66
David McKenzie 31-35—66
Boo Weekley 33-33—66
Michael Allen 32-35—67
Shane Bertsch 32-35—67
Olin Browne 33-34—67
Brian Cooper 36-31—67
Chris DiMarco 34-33—67
Scott Dunlap 31-36—67
Fred Funk 34-33—67
Miguel Angel Jimenez 32-35—67
Bernhard Langer 31-36—67
Billy Mayfair 34-33—67
Rod Pampling 32-35—67
John Senden 32-35—67
Paul Stankowski 33-34—67
Mario Tiziani 35-32—67
Woody Austin 32-36—68
Paul Broadhurst 34-34—68
Glen Day 34-34—68
Ernie Els 33-35—68
Richard Green 35-33—68
Jeff Maggert 33-35—68
Corey Pavin 31-37—68
Ken Tanigawa 34-34—68
Kirk Triplett 34-34—68
Duffy Waldorf 33-35—68
Y.E. Yang 34-34—68
Billy Andrade 33-36—69
Jason Bohn 34-35—69
Thongchai Jaidee 35-34—69
Ryan Jansa 33-36—69
Lee Janzen 35-34—69
Timothy O’Neal 34-35—69
Jesper Parnevik 34-35—69
Tom Pernice 33-36—69
Dicky Pride 35-34—69
David Duval 37-33—70
Retief Goosen 36-34—70
Paul Goydos 36-34—70
Tim Herron 36-34—70
Jerry Kelly 33-37—70
Dick Mast 35-35—70
Scott McCarron 35-35—70
Harrison Frazar 34-37—71
Brett Quigley 34-37—71
Jeff Sluman 35-36—71
Carlos Franco 35-37—72
John Huston 36-36—72
Colin Montgomerie 34-38—72
Steve Pate 35-37—72
Scott Verplank 35-37—72
Ken Duke 35-38—73
Robert Damron 37-37—74
Jim Furyk 36-38—74
Hank Kim 37-37—74
Robert Gamez 35-40—75
Dennis Hendershott 36-39—75
Jose Maria Olazabal 37-38—75
Dan Forsman 38-40—78

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up