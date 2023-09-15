Sanford International Tour Scores

Friday At Minnehaha Country Club Sioux Falls, S.D. Purse: $2 million Yardage: 6,729; Par: 70 First Round K.J. Choi 31-31—62…

Friday

At Minnehaha Country Club

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,729; Par: 70

First Round

K.J. Choi 31-31—62 Steve Stricker 30-32—62 Alex Cejka 32-31—63 Darren Clarke 31-32—63 Rocco Mediate 33-30—63 David Toms 30-33—63 David Branshaw 31-33—64 Joe Durant 33-32—65 Robert Karlsson 31-34—65 Wes Short 35-30—65 Charlie Wi 32-33—65 Stuart Appleby 32-34—66 John Daly 34-32—66 Marco Dawson 32-34—66 Bob Estes 32-34—66 Steve Flesch 30-36—66 Tom Gillis 33-33—66 Matt Gogel 30-36—66 Rob Labritz 33-33—66 David McKenzie 31-35—66 Boo Weekley 33-33—66 Michael Allen 32-35—67 Shane Bertsch 32-35—67 Olin Browne 33-34—67 Brian Cooper 36-31—67 Chris DiMarco 34-33—67 Scott Dunlap 31-36—67 Fred Funk 34-33—67 Miguel Angel Jimenez 32-35—67 Bernhard Langer 31-36—67 Billy Mayfair 34-33—67 Rod Pampling 32-35—67 John Senden 32-35—67 Paul Stankowski 33-34—67 Mario Tiziani 35-32—67 Woody Austin 32-36—68 Paul Broadhurst 34-34—68 Glen Day 34-34—68 Ernie Els 33-35—68 Richard Green 35-33—68 Jeff Maggert 33-35—68 Corey Pavin 31-37—68 Ken Tanigawa 34-34—68 Kirk Triplett 34-34—68 Duffy Waldorf 33-35—68 Y.E. Yang 34-34—68 Billy Andrade 33-36—69 Jason Bohn 34-35—69 Thongchai Jaidee 35-34—69 Ryan Jansa 33-36—69 Lee Janzen 35-34—69 Timothy O’Neal 34-35—69 Jesper Parnevik 34-35—69 Tom Pernice 33-36—69 Dicky Pride 35-34—69 David Duval 37-33—70 Retief Goosen 36-34—70 Paul Goydos 36-34—70 Tim Herron 36-34—70 Jerry Kelly 33-37—70 Dick Mast 35-35—70 Scott McCarron 35-35—70 Harrison Frazar 34-37—71 Brett Quigley 34-37—71 Jeff Sluman 35-36—71 Carlos Franco 35-37—72 John Huston 36-36—72 Colin Montgomerie 34-38—72 Steve Pate 35-37—72 Scott Verplank 35-37—72 Ken Duke 35-38—73 Robert Damron 37-37—74 Jim Furyk 36-38—74 Hank Kim 37-37—74 Robert Gamez 35-40—75 Dennis Hendershott 36-39—75 Jose Maria Olazabal 37-38—75 Dan Forsman 38-40—78

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.