Rangers take on the Mariners on home winning streak

The Texas Rangers, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Seattle Mariners.

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer stretches his arm as he leaves the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays with an injury during the sixth inning Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP/Nathan Denette)

Seattle Mariners (84-69, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (85-68, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.77 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 182 strikeouts); Rangers: Jordan Montgomery (9-11, 3.38 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 155 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -121, Mariners +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Texas is 48-31 in home games and 85-68 overall. The Rangers rank fourth in the AL with 217 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Seattle has an 84-69 record overall and a 43-36 record on the road. The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .416.

The teams play Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Rangers are up 6-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads Texas with 35 home runs while slugging .493. Jonah Heim is 10-for-36 with three home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners with a .283 batting average, and has 35 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs, 44 walks and 100 RBI. J.P. Crawford is 12-for-44 with a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (triceps ), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

