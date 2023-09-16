Miami Dolphins promote Woodbridge graduate Da’Shawn Hand to 53-man roster

The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday they have activated Woodbridge High School graduate Da’Shawn Hand to the 53-man roster.

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 07: Da'Shawn Hand #93 of the Detroit Lions holds up the football after a fumble recovery against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Ford Field on October 7, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Detroit Lions v Dallas Cowboys ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball to score a touchdown against Da'Shawn Hand #93 of the Detroit Lions in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images SEC Championship - Alabama v Florida ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 03: Rashaan Evans #32 and Da'Shawn Hand #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrate their 54 to 16 win over the Florida Gators during the SEC Championship game at the Georgia Dome on December 3, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images CFP National Championship TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts during the first half against the Clemson Tigers in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images miami dolphins hand Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand (93) in action during the NFL team’s training camp, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins) Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Miam is at New England Sunday for an 8:20 p.m. kickoff.

The defensive lineman signed with the Dolphins Aug. 6. Miami released him to get to its initial 53-man roster before re-signing him to its practice squad.

Hand began in the NFL as a fourth-round pick in 2018 by the Detroit Lions out of the University of Alabama.

He played in 31 games with 11 starts for Detroit from 2018-21 and Tennessee (2021-22).

