Marlins-Mets game postponed due to unplayable field conditions caused by tropical storm

The series opener between the Marlins and New York Mets was postponed Tuesday night because of unplayable field conditions caused by Tropical Storm Ophelia. The game will be made up Wednesday as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 4:10 p.m.

It’s a crucial series for Miami, which is a half-game out of a National League playoff spot with six to play. The Mets are eliminated from postseason contention.

“We just want to go out there and enjoy this opportunity. Everybody’s been trying to tell us, at least, that we don’t deserve to be here,” Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. said. “We’re as together as we’ve ever been this season.”

Three straight days of rain in New York left the Citi Field infield a soggy mess when the showers finally subsided late Tuesday afternoon and the tarp was removed.

Members of the Mets’ grounds crew worked for about three hours attempting to dry and smooth the infield and get the surface in playing shape. A message on the scoreboard long before the scheduled 7:10 p.m. start alerted fans the game would be delayed, and another message read: “Tropical Storm Ophelia brought heavy precipitation to the area. We are trying to make the field conditions playable.”

Major League Baseball representatives huddled on the field with Marlins general manager Kim Ng, manager Skip Schumaker, Mets manager Buck Showalter and others at 6 p.m. and then again at 8 p.m.

Approximately 20 minutes later, New York announced the game was postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday.

“Due to the significance of the game for the Marlins, every effort was made to make the field playable for tonight,” the Mets said.

Braxton Garrett (9-6, 3.53 ERA) had been slated to pitch for Miami against Joey Lucchesi (3-0, 2.88) in a matchup of left-handers. Garrett was pushed back to the first game Wednesday, and the Marlins said their starter for the nightcap was TBA.

Kodai Senga (12-7, 2.96) was scheduled to make his final start of a splendid rookie season Wednesday for New York.

“We want to play today. I mean, that’s definitely the case. But if it’s a doubleheader, it’s a doubleheader,” Schumaker said Tuesday in the dugout about 5:45 p.m.

“When I first walked out there, it wasn’t great. I’d say it was definitely unplayable a couple hours ago. You can see they’re working really hard for us to get out there to play the game, and I don’t think Buck or I would ever put our players at risk if we think it’s unplayable — just rather play a doubleheader the next day. But I do feel like they’re doing the best they can to make it playable.”

Miami (81-75) is 3-7 against the Mets (71-85) this season, getting outscored 46-28, and has lost its last seven series at Citi Field dating to 2021.

“They’ve kicked our butt all year, honestly. And I don’t think they’re just going to go away because they have six games left and they’re out of it,” Schumaker said. “That coaching staff over there, they’re used to winning and I don’t think they’re going to let this season just end and roll over, that’s for sure. They’ve got too many good players over there for that to happen.

“So I anticipate a really good series, and I don’t think that we’re going to lose our edge at all, whether it’s weather or where we’re at in the wild card or anything like that. We’ve always been pretty consistent on winning today.”

The Marlins conclude the regular season with three games in Pittsburgh this weekend.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: All-Star infielder Luis Arraez (sprained left ankle) was not in the posted lineup and is day-to-day, Schumaker said. Arraez leads the majors with a .353 batting average. … OF Avisaíl García (left hamstring strain) is with the team and going through baseball activities, including a running progression. … RHP Huascar Brazobán (left hip impingement) threw two innings Sunday for Triple-A Jacksonville and was scheduled to work out Tuesday with the big league team in New York. … LHP Trevor Rogers (biceps strain) is throwing from 90 feet.

Mets: RF Starling Marte (right groin strain) was unable to play a simulated game because of the wet weather and it remains unclear if he’ll return this season. … Rookie catcher Francisco Álvarez was back in the lineup. He exited Sunday’s game in Philadelphia with a bruised finger on his left hand after getting struck in the same spot by multiple foul balls.

ROSTER MOVES

Miami optioned RHP Jeff Lindgren to Triple-A Jacksonville and recalled LHP Enmanuel De Jesus from its top farm club. RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez was sent outright to Jacksonville.

WAITING GAME

As a sparse crowd sat through the delay, the large videoboard in center field showed Game 2 of the Eastern League championship series between Double-A Binghamton, a Mets affiliate, and Erie, a Detroit Tigers farm club.

