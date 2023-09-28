China Open Results

Thursday
At National Tennis Center
Beijing
Purse: $3,633,875
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
BEIJING (AP) _ Results Thursday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Ugo Humbert, France, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 7-5, 3-6, 6-0.
Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, def. Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, 6-2, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (3), Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.