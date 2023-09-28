China Open Results

Thursday At National Tennis Center Beijing Purse: $3,633,875 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor BEIJING (AP) _ Results Thursday from China Open at…

Thursday

At National Tennis Center

Beijing

Purse: $3,633,875

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

BEIJING (AP) _ Results Thursday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Ugo Humbert, France, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 7-5, 3-6, 6-0.

Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, def. Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (3), Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

