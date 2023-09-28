China Open Results

Thursday At National Tennis Center Beijing Purse: $3,633,875 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor BEIJING (AP) _ Results Thursday from China Open at…

Thursday

At National Tennis Center

Beijing

Purse: $3,633,875

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

BEIJING (AP) _ Results Thursday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Ugo Humbert, France, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 7-5, 3-6, 6-0.

Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, def. Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Yi Zhou, China, 6-2, 6-2.

Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Andy Murray, Britain, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (6).

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (3), Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, 2-6, 6-3, 11-9.

Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Aoran Wang and Jie Cui, China, 6-4, 7-5.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.