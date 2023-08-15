Sports on TV for Wednesday, August 16

(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, August 16
GOLF
6 p.m.
GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Round of 64, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Europe-Africa vs. Panama, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Mountain vs. Metro, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Japan vs. Cuba, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at NY Mets OR Detroit at Minnesota
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at San Francisco OR Arizona at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at Toronto
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at North Queensland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Super Cup: Manchester City vs. Sevilla, Final, Piraeus, Greece
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. England, Semifinal, Sydney
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
