Sports on TV for Wednesday, August 16

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, August 16 GOLF 6 p.m. GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, August 16

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Round of 64, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Europe-Africa vs. Panama, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Mountain vs. Metro, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Japan vs. Cuba, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at NY Mets OR Detroit at Minnesota

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at San Francisco OR Arizona at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at Toronto

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at North Queensland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Super Cup: Manchester City vs. Sevilla, Final, Piraeus, Greece

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. England, Semifinal, Sydney

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.