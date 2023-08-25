NASCAR-Xfinity Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola Results

Friday At Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, Fla. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (12) Justin Allgaier,…

Friday

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (12) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 110 laps, 40 points.

2. (2) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 110, 54.

3. (6) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 110, 44.

4. (5) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 110, 36.

5. (11) Cole Custer, Ford, 110, 42.

6. (38) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 110, 31.

7. (23) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 110, 30.

8. (20) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 110, 35.

9. (33) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 110, 28.

10. (9) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 110, 0.

11. (27) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 110, 26.

12. (10) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 110, 25.

13. (24) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 110, 24.

14. (15) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 110, 23.

15. (37) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 110, 22.

16. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 110, 21.

17. (13) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 110, 20.

18. (22) Brett Moffitt, Ford, 110, 26.

19. (14) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 110, 20.

20. (18) Kaz Grala, Toyota, 109, 17.

21. (3) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 109, 23.

22. (4) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 109, 24.

23. (1) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 109, 33.

24. (16) Riley Herbst, Ford, 108, 13.

25. (25) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 108, 12.

26. (32) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, accident, 104, 14.

27. (21) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, accident, 103, 10.

28. (7) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, accident, 103, 14.

29. (8) Trevor Bayne, Toyota, accident, 103, 13.

30. (34) JJ Yeley, Ford, accident, 98, 7.

31. (30) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, accident, 92, 6.

32. (28) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, accident, 91, 5.

33. (19) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, dvp, 45, 4.

34. (26) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, dvp, 42, 3.

35. (35) Natalie Decker, Ford, accident, 42, 2.

36. (17) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, accident, 41, 6.

37. (29) Connor Mosack, Toyota, accident, 41, 1.

38. (31) Alex Guenette, Chevrolet, accident, 41, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 124.773 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 12 minutes, 14 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.005 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 32 laps.

Lead Changes: 20 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Hill 0-7; S.Smith 8-10; A.Hill 11-32; C.Smith 33; A.Hill 34-39; S.Creed 40-51; P.Kligerman 52; T.Bayne 53-57; A.Hill 58; S.Creed 59-62; C.Custer 63; S.Mayer 64-66; S.Creed 67-70; S.Smith 71; T.Bayne 72-81; S.Mayer 82-84; J.Allgaier 85-86; T.Bayne 87-88; S.Creed 89; T.Bayne 90-98; J.Allgaier 99-110

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Hill, 5 times for 36 laps; T.Bayne, 4 times for 26 laps; S.Creed, 4 times for 21 laps; J.Allgaier, 2 times for 14 laps; S.Mayer, 2 times for 6 laps; S.Smith, 2 times for 4 laps; P.Kligerman, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Custer, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Smith, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: J.Nemechek, 5; A.Hill, 4; C.Custer, 2; S.Mayer, 2; J.Allgaier, 1; C.Smith, 1; S.Smith, 1; J.Burton, 1; R.Truex, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 886; 2. J.Nemechek, 877; 3. J.Allgaier, 852; 4. C.Custer, 775; 5. S.Mayer, 735; 6. J.Berry, 713; 7. C.Smith, 651; 8. D.Hemric, 635; 9. S.Creed, 629; 10. R.Herbst, 610; 11. P.Kligerman, 607; 12. S.Smith, 586; 13. B.Jones, 549; 14. J.Burton, 548; 15. B.Moffitt, 501; 16. K.Grala, 444.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

