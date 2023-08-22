A’ja Wilson ties WNBA record with a career-high 53 points to lead Aces over Dream 112-100

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 53 points to tie a WNBA record for the most points in…

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 53 points to tie a WNBA record for the most points in a game and the Las Vegas Aces beat the short-handed Atlanta Dream 112-100 on Tuesday night.

Wilson became only the third player in league history to score 50-plus points in a game. Wilson finished 16 of 23 from the field and 20 of 21 at the free-throw line.

Kelsey Plum added 20 points and Chelsea Gray nearly secured a triple-double with 16 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists for Las Vegas (29-4). The Aces reached 100-plus points for the ninth time this season.

Rhyne Howard scored 27 points and Haley Jones added 23 for Atlanta (16-17). Danielle Robinson had 17 points, with 11 coming at the free-throw line.

SUN 68, MYSTICS 64

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 22 points and 10 rebounds, DeWanna Bonner added 17 points and Connecticut held off Washington.

Connecticut led 63-57 with 6:21 remaining after Tyasha Harris made a 3-pointer. But the Sun didn’t score again until Bonner sank a wide open 3-pointer with 1:37 left.

Tiffany Hayes added 12 points for Connecticut (23-10), which starts a three-game road trip on Thursday at New York.

Natasha Cloud scored 11 of her 19 points in the first quarter to lead Washington (15-18). Austin added 13 points.

LYNX 91, WINGS 86

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 29 points, Kayla McBride added 21 and Minnesota beat Dallas.

Bridget Carleton added 14 points for Minnesota (16-17), which improved to 9-3 in games decided by less than six points.

Satou Sabally had 22 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals for Dallas (18-15). Arike Ogunbowale added 20 points and seven assists and Natasha Howard scored 16.

Ogunbowale became the second fastest player in WNBA history to reach 3,000 career points, trailing only Washington’s Elena Delle Donne.

SKY 102, STORM 79

CHICAGO (AP) — Dana Evans scored 23 points, Marina Mabrey added 19 and Chicago snapped a five-game losing streak.

It was Chicago’s first victory since scoring 104 points in back-to-back games against Dallas in early August.

Alanna Smith had 14 points and Kahleah Copper added 12 on 5-of-14 shooting for Chicago (13-20). Courtney Williams added 10 points.

Jewell Loyd scored 26 points to lead Seattle (10-23). Loyd became the Storm’s single-season scoring leader, passing Breanna Stewart’s 742 points. Ezi Magbegor added 13 points and Sami Whitcomb scored 10.

___

