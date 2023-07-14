Wimbledon Results

Friday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: £16,077,000 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Friday from…

Friday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £16,077,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Friday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Jannik Sinner (8), Italy, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Storm Hunter, Australia, and Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Caroline Dolehide (16), United States, 6-1, 6-1.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-1.

