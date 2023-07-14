Wimbledon Results

Friday
At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
London
Purse: £16,077,000
Surface: Grass
LONDON (AP) _ Results Friday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Semifinals
Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Jannik Sinner (8), Italy, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Storm Hunter, Australia, and Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Caroline Dolehide (16), United States, 6-1, 6-1.
Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-1.
