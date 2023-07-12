Wimbledon Results

Wednesday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: £16,077,000 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from…

Wednesday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £16,077,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Christopher Eubanks, United States, 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Holger Rune (6), Denmark, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Madison Keys (25), United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Ons Jabeur (6), Tunisia, def. Elena Rybakina (3), Kazakhstan, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (15), Argentina, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (10), Germany, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (13), Britain, 6-4, 6-3.

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Adam Pavlasek, Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (6), Australia, def. Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens, Netherlands, 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Storm Hunter, Australia, and Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, def. Maia Lumsden and Naiktha Bains, Britain, 6-2, 6-1.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, 7-6 (2), 7-5.

Mixed Doubles

Semifinals

Xu Yifan, China, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Mate Pavic (7), Croatia, def. Jonny O’Mara and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-3.

