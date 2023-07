Tour de France Results

Tuesday 4th Stage 182 kilometers (113 miles) from Dax to Nogaro 1. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, Alpecin-Deceuninck, 4:25:28s. 2. Caleb Ewan,…

Tuesday 4th Stage 182 kilometers (113 miles) from Dax to Nogaro

1. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, Alpecin-Deceuninck, 4:25:28s.

2. Caleb Ewan, Australia, Lotto Dstny, same time.

3. Phil Bauhaus, Germany, Bahrain Victorious, same time.

4. Bryan Coquard, France, Cofidis, same time.

5. Mark Cavendish, Great Britain, Astana Qazaqstan, same time.

6. Danny Van Poppel, Netherlands, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

7. Alexander Kristoff, Norway, Uno-X Pro Cycling, same time.

8. Luka Mezgec, Slovenia, Team Jayco Alula, same time.

9. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

10. Mads Pedersen, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, same time.

Also

62. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 4:25:28s.

73. G. Lawson Craddock, United States, Team Jayco-Alula, same time.

146. Kevin Vermaerke, United States, Team dsm-firmenich, same time.

149. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, same time.

151. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Movistar Team, same time.

170. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, same time.

Overall Standings

1. Adam Yates, Great Britain, UAE Team Emirates, 18:08:01s.

2. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :06s behind.

3. Simon Yates, Great Britain, Team Jayco-Alula, same time.

4. Victor Lafay, France, Cofidis, :12.

5. Wout va Aert, Belgium, Jumbo Visma, :16.

6. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, :17.

7. Jai Hindley, Australia, Bora-Hansgrohe, :22.

8. Michael Woods, Canada, Israel-Premier Tech, same time.

9. Skjelmose Mattias Jensen, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, same time.

10. Carlos Rodriguez Cano, Spain, Ineos Grenadiers, same time.

Also

26. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 18:19:42s.

50. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 11:59 behind.

80. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Movistar Team, 19:21.

118. G. Lawson Craddock, United States, Team Jayco-Alula, 28:13.

131. Kevin Vermaerke, United States, Team dsm-firmenich, 30:25.

133. Quinn Simmons, United States, Trek Segafredo, 30:51.

Young Riders Standings

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 18:18:07s.

2. Skjelmose Mattias Jensen, Denmark, LIDL-Trek, :16s behind.

3. Carlos Rodriguez Cano, Spain, Ineos Grenadiers, same time.

4. Tom Pidcock, Great Britian, Ineos Grenadiers, :37.

5. Tobias Halland Johannessen, Norway, Uno-X Pro Cycling Team, 4:34.

6. Matthew Dinham, Australia, Team DSM-Firmenich, 5:14.

7. Corbin Strong, New Zealand, Israel-Premier Tech, 5:37.

8. Felix Gall, Austria, AGZR Citroen Team, same time.

9. Matis Louvel, France, Team Arkea-Samsic, 13:03.

10. Mathieu Burgaudeau, France, TotalEnergies, 14:01.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.