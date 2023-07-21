Sports on TV for July 22 – 23

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, July 22 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m. FS2 — AFL:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, July 22

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

9:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The FCP EURO Northeast Grand Prix, Salisbury, Conn.

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Fanatec GT: World Challenge Asia, Motegi, Japan

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

3 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee INDYCAR 250, Newton, Iowa

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

5:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pocono 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes (Lightweights), Shawnee, Okla.

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Saskatchewan at B.C.

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, 83 miles, Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering, France

2 a.m. (Sunday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, 83 miles, Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering, France (Taped)

GOLF

5 a.m.

USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

7 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The La Sella Open, Third Round, La Sella Golf, Alicante, Spain

NBC — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

4 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Texas

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

8 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship, Championship Match, U.S. Air Force Academy’s Eisenhower Golf Club (Blue Course), Colorado Springs, Colo. (Taped)

4 a.m. (Sunday)

USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3 p.m.

FOX — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The TVG.COM HASKELL, Monmouth Park, Oceanport, N.J.

6 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — PLL All-Star Game: Rising Stars vs. Veterans, Louisville, Ky.

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at NY Yankees OR Colorado at Miami

4 p.m.

FS1 — NY Mets at Boston

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Milwaukee OR Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at LA Angels OR Houston at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3:25 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Newcastle

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Wests at Parramatta

11:45 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Cronulla Sutherland

SAILING

2 p.m.

CBS — Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix: Chicago at Navy Pier

10 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: Oracle Grand Prix – Day 1, Los Angeles (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN — Club Friendly: Manchester United vs. Arsenal, East Rutherford, N.J.

7 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at Vancouver FC

8 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Club Tijuana at Philadelphia Union, Group L

10 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: San Jose at Portland, Group A

6 a.m. (Sunday)

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Bangkok

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Zambia vs. Japan, Group C, Hamilton, New Zealand

5:30 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Haiti, Group D, Brisbane, Australia

8 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Denmark vs. China, Group D, Perth, Australia

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Sweden vs. South Africa, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Portugal, Group E, Dunedin, Australia

6 a.m. (Sunday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Jamaica, Group F, Sydney

TBT BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: Mass Street vs. Show Me Squad, Second Round, Wichita, Kan.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA Semifinals

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Palermo-WTA Semifinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — International Tennis Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA & Palermo-WTA Finals; Hamburg-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA & Palermo-WTA Finals; Hamburg-WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Herculis, Stade Louis II, Monaco (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Connecticut at Atlanta

3 p.m.

ESPN — Las Vegas at Minnesota

9 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Seattle

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL ALLIANCE

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — National Championship: St. Louis vs. Boston, Canton, Ohio

X GAMES

1 p.m.

ABC — X Games 2023: Finals – Day 2, Ventura, Calif.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — X Games 2023: Finals – Day 2, Ventura, Calif.

_____

Sunday, July 23

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lommel, Belgian

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lommel, Belgian

12 p.m.

USA — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 8, Washougal, Wash. (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash. (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee INDYCAR 250, Newton, Iowa

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono 400, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

4 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

CBS — Week 5: Tri-State vs. Trilogy, Triplets vs. Aliens, Power vs, Ghost Ballers, Killer 3’s vs. Enemies, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ball Hogs, Bivouac vs. 3’s Company, Miami

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at Calgary

CYCLING

8 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Tour de France Femmes, Stage 1, 77 miles, Clermont-Ferrand, France

10:10 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, 71 miles, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to the Champs-Elysées in Paris, France

5 p.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, 71 miles, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to the Champs-Elysées in Paris, France (Taped)

2 a.m. (Monday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, 71 miles, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to the Champs-Elysées in Paris, France (Taped)

GOLF

4 a.m.

USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

7 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The La Sella Open, Final Round, La Sella Golf, Alicante, Spain

NBC — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Final Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Mastroianni, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — San Diego at Detroit

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: From Cooperstown, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Boston

ESPN2 — NY Mets at Boston (KayRod Cast)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Premier Sevens: Eastern Conference Finals, Pittsburgh

SAILING

10 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: Oracle Grand Prix – Day 2, Los Angeles (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 a.m.

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Bangkok

7 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Atlas at NY City FC, Group N

9 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Puebla at Minnesota United, Group E

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Portugal, Group E, Dunedin, Australia

6 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Jamaica, Group F, Sydney

2 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Italy vs. Argentina, Group G, Auckland, New Zealand

4:30 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Morocco, Group H, Melbourne, Australia

TBT BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPNU — TBT Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Wichita, Kan.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — TBT Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Wichita, Kan.

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA & Palermo-WTA Finals; Hamburg-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA & Palermo-WTA Finals; Hamburg-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The London Diamond League, London (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Phoenix at Washington

3 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at New York

X GAMES

1 p.m.

ABC — X Games 2023: Finals – Day 3, Ventura, Calif.

_____

