Adley Rutschman adds new wrinkle to Home Run Derby as switch hitter

Adley Rutschman added a new wrinkle to the Home Run Derby, even if it didn’t result in a victory.

Rutschman displayed his power from both sides of the plate as a switch hitter, swatting a combined 27 homers in his first-round matchup on Monday night.

Rutschman had the crowd roaring during the initial 3-minute round, hitting 21 homers left-handed. Rutschman’s longest homer left-handed was a 445-foot shot that reached the third level of right field at T-Mobile Park.

For the bonus round, Rutschman flipped around and hit right-handed. Rutschman hit six out to left field in the 30-second round and walked off to a standing ovation.

Ultimately, it was a losing effort as White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. hit 28 homers to advance in the event.

From Portland, Oregon, Rutschman grew up attending Mariners games and had his dad Randy Rutschman as his pitcher for the event.

In his two seasons in the majors, Rutschman has hit a total of 25 homers.

