US Open, Yardage and par

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yardage and par at The Los Angeles Country Club (North) for the 123rd U.S. Open to be played June 15-18:
|Hole
|Par
|Yds
|1
|5
|590
|2
|4
|497
|3
|4
|419
|4
|3
|228
|5
|4
|480
|6
|4
|330
|7
|3
|284
|8
|5
|537
|9
|3
|171
|Out
|35
|3534
|10
|4
|409
|11
|3
|290
|12
|4
|380
|13
|4
|507
|14
|5
|623
|15
|3
|124
|16
|4
|542
|17
|4
|520
|18
|4
|492
|In
|35
|3887
|Total
|70
|7421
