US Open, Yardage and par

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yardage and par at The Los Angeles Country Club (North) for the 123rd U.S. Open to be played June 15-18:

Hole Par Yds 1 5 590 2 4 497 3 4 419 4 3 228 5 4 480 6 4 330 7 3 284 8 5 537 9 3 171 Out 35 3534 10 4 409 11 3 290 12 4 380 13 4 507 14 5 623 15 3 124 16 4 542 17 4 520 18 4 492 In 35 3887 Total 70 7421

