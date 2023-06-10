Live Radio
US Open, Yardage and par

The Associated Press

June 10, 2023, 12:55 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yardage and par at The Los Angeles Country Club (North) for the 123rd U.S. Open to be played June 15-18:

Hole Par Yds
1 5 590
2 4 497
3 4 419
4 3 228
5 4 480
6 4 330
7 3 284
8 5 537
9 3 171
Out 35 3534
10 4 409
11 3 290
12 4 380
13 4 507
14 5 623
15 3 124
16 4 542
17 4 520
18 4 492
In 35 3887
Total 70 7421

