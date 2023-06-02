Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 2, 2023, 11:54 PM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -118 at BOSTON +100
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -154 Detroit +130
at TEXAS -146 Seattle +124
at HOUSTON -180 LA Angels +152
Tampa Bay -118 at BOSTON +100
at MINNESOTA -134 Cleveland +114

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -154 at PITTSBURGH +130
at WASHINGTON OFF Philadelphia OFF
Milwaukee -126 at CINCINNATI +108
Atlanta -210 at ARIZONA +176
at SAN DIEGO -184 Chicago Cubs +154

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at KANSAS CITY -126 Colorado +108
Toronto -110 at N.Y METS -106
at MIAMI -180 Oakland +152
N.Y Yankees -130 at LA DODGERS +110
at SAN FRANCISCO -126 Baltimore +108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at VEGAS -130 Florida +108

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

