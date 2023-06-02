MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -118 at BOSTON +100 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -154 Detroit…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -118 at BOSTON +100 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -154 Detroit +130 at TEXAS -146 Seattle +124 at HOUSTON -180 LA Angels +152 Tampa Bay -118 at BOSTON +100 at MINNESOTA -134 Cleveland +114

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -154 at PITTSBURGH +130 at WASHINGTON OFF Philadelphia OFF Milwaukee -126 at CINCINNATI +108 Atlanta -210 at ARIZONA +176 at SAN DIEGO -184 Chicago Cubs +154

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at KANSAS CITY -126 Colorado +108 Toronto -110 at N.Y METS -106 at MIAMI -180 Oakland +152 N.Y Yankees -130 at LA DODGERS +110 at SAN FRANCISCO -126 Baltimore +108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at VEGAS -130 Florida +108

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.