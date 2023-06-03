Nkunku shines as Leipzig beats Frankfurt to retain German Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Leipzig retained the German Cup with a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the final thanks to…

BERLIN (AP) — Leipzig retained the German Cup with a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the final thanks to a deflected goal and an assist from Christopher Nkunku on Saturday.

There were few clear chances for either team as they seemed wary of allowing their opponents space to counter.

It took a stroke of fortune for Nkunku to score in the 71st minute as the French forward’s shot from the edge of the penalty area bounced off two different Frankfurt defenders, leaving goalkeeper Kevin Trapp with no chance. Nkunku, who marked the goal with is expected to leave Leipzig for Chelsea at the end of the season.

Dominik Szoboszlai made sure of the win in the 85th when the Frankfurt defense crowded Nkunku, who passed for the unmarked Szoboszlai to fire a shot past Trapp.

Leipzig’s second cup title came after beating Freiburg on penalties last year, and the fourth time in five years that the club backed by drinks giant Red Bull was in the cup final. Frankfurt last won the cup in 2018.

Frankfurt fans heavily outnumbered Leipzig supporters at the Olympiastadion and jeered as Leipzig received the trophy from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Leipzig’s win means Bayer Leverkusen, which placed sixth in the league, qualifies for the Europa League again after reaching the semifinals this season. Frankfurt, which won the Europa League last season, would have qualified with a cup final win but has to settle for the third-tier Europa Conference League instead. Leipzig was already assured of a Champions League spot.

After a minute’s silence to remember a 15-year-old soccer player who died following a brawl at a youth tournament last week, both teams had chances to score early on.

Leipzig’s Timo Werner fired a shot straight at Trapp, and Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani blasted a shot into the side netting, after which the final settled into a defense-first game with both teams wary of the others’ strengths in transition.

It was the last game in charge for Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner after the club said last month he would leave at the end of the season, a year after leading the club to the Europa League title, amid concerns over the team’s “sporting development.”

Kolo Muani, a World Cup runner-up with France, could be leaving, too, after reports he is a transfer target for several top European clubs, especially given Frankfurt’s failure to qualify for the Champions League.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.