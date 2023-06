NHRA New England Nationals Results

Saturday At New Emgland Dragway Bristol, Tenn/ Final finish order Top Fuel Justin Ashley, 3.846 seconds, 324.12 mph def. Tony…

Saturday

At New Emgland Dragway

Bristol, Tenn/

Final finish order

Top Fuel

Justin Ashley, 3.846 seconds, 324.12 mph def. Tony Schumacher, 3.835 seconds, 323.66 mph.

Funny Car

Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 4.032, 322.96 def. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.085, 320.51.

Final Results

Top Fuel

Clay Millican, 3.801 seconds, 328.94 mph def. Josh Hart, 3.808 seconds, 324.28 mph.

Funny Car

Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.966, 325.14 def. Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 4.110, 261.83.

Final round-by-round results

Top Fuel

First Round

Steve Torrence, 3.753, 329.10 def. Austin Prock, 3.787, 326.08; Antron Brown, 12.919, 78.93 was

unopposed; Brittany Force, 3.747, 334.48 def. Josh Hart, 4.201, 202.85; Tony Schumacher, 3.797, 323.58

def. Shawn Langdon, 3.846, 316.82; Leah Pruett, 3.745, 322.42 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.764, 319.22; Justin

Ashley, 3.755, 327.74 def. Dan Mercier, 3.768, 317.72; Mike Salinas, 3.762, 327.35 def. Clay Millican,

3.888, 271.79;

Quarterfinals

Ashley, 4.097, 255.92 def. Force, 4.322, 274.05; Torrence, 3.897, 321.81 def. Brown, 4.442, 197.65;

Schumacher, 4.487, 178.50 was unopposed; Salinas, 3.848, 322.58 def. Pruett, 3.894, 298.47

Semifinals

Ashley, 3.892, 319.29 def. Torrence, 3.915, 311.13; Schumacher, 3.945, 310.20 def. Salinas, 4.140, no speed;

Final

Ashley, 3.846, 324.12 def. Schumacher, 3.835, 323.66.

Funny Carl

First Round

Alex Laughlin, Dodge Charger, 4.182, 302.08 def. Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, Broke – No Show; J.R.

Todd, Toyota Supra, 4.025, 325.53 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 5.480, 129.84; John Force, Chevy

Camaro, 4.063, 324.36 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.004, 318.99; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.938, 321.35

def. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 3.999, 322.88; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.972, 329.26 def. Ron Capps, Supra,

3.962, 318.92; Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.051, 308.50 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 9.974, 73.00; Chad

Green, Mustang, 3.969, 322.50 def. Jim Campbell, Chevy Monte Carlo, Broke – No Show;

Quarterfinals

Wilkerson, 4.010, 320.36 def. Laughlin, 4.808, 171.47; Force, 4.003, 323.50 def. Hight, 4.159, 262.44;

Capps, 3.983, 321.96 def. Tasca III, 4.050, 320.97; Green, 3.998, 324.44 def. Pedregon, 4.279, 222.00;

Semifinals

Tasca III, 4.418, 267.69 def. Hight, Foul – Centerline; Green, 4.081, 309.84 was unopposed; Todd, 4.117,

314.90 def. Hagan, 4.608, 193.16; Force, 4.090, 318.54 def. Laughlin, 5.204, 153.06;

Final

Tasca III, 4.032, 322.96 def. Force, 4.085, 320.51.

Point Standings

Top Fuel

1. Justin Ashley, 518; 2. Steve Torrence, 510; 3. Brittany Force, 472; 4. Leah Pruett, 462; 5. Austin

Prock, 438; 6. Mike Salinas, 414; 7. Antron Brown, 408; 8. Josh Hart, 378; 9. Shawn Langdon, 335; 10.

Doug Kalitta, 325.

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan, 527; 2. Ron Capps, 493; 3. Robert Hight, 482; 4. Bob Tasca III, 463; 5. Chad Green, 458;

6. Alexis DeJoria, 438; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 415; 8. John Force, 398; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 340; 10. J.R. Todd,

312.

