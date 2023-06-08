French Open Results

Thursday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €23,352,500 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Thursday from French Open at…

Thursday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €23,352,500

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Thursday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 7-5.

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia (14), Brazil, 6-2, 7-6 (7).

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (4), United States, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (10), Argentina, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Andreas Mies (12), Germany, 6-4, 7-5.

Mixed Doubles

Championship

Tim Puetz, Germany, and Miyu Kato, Japan, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Bianca Andreescu, Canada, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.

