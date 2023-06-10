|BELMONT STAKES EXPANDED CHART
|12th Race at Belmont Park, Saturday June 10, 2023
|The Belmont Stakes 155th Running.
12th-$1,500,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds, One Mile and One Half, Dirt, Cloudy
Belmont S. Presented by NYRA Bets
Off 7:02. Fast.
Fractional/Final Time: 24.06, 47.69, 1:12.56, 1:37.41, 2:02.068, 2:29.23.
Trainer: Jena M. Antonucci
Winner: Arcangelo, Gray or Roan Ridgling, by Arogate out of Modeling, by Tapit. Foaled May 11, 2020 in Kentuck.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|1/4
|1/2
|1M
|1
|1/4M
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|(3)Arcangelo
|126
|3
|3-hd
|6½
|2-hd
|2-2½
|1-3½
|1-½
|J.
|Castellano
|17.80
|7.20
|4.90
|7.90
|(6)Forte
|126
|6
|5-1
|5½
|6-1
|6-2½
|6-6½
|2-ns
|I.
|Ortiz
|Jr.
|4.30
|3.30
|2.25
|(2)Tapit Trice
|126
|2
|8-2½
|7-1
|5-2
|5-3
|5½
|3-3¾
|L.
|Saez
|4.10
|5.30
|(7)Hit Show
|126
|7
|7
|4-hd
|-3-1
|3-hd
|3½
|3½
|4-5
|M.
|Franco
|9.10
|(8)Angel of Empire
|126
|8
|8
|7-1½
|4-hd
|4½-
|4½
|4-hd
|4-5
|F.
|Prat
|3.45
|(4)National Treasure
|126
|4
|4
|2-1
|1-1
|1-1
|1-hd
|2-1
|6-8
|J.
|Velazquez
|5.70
|(5)Il Miracalo
|126
|5
|5
|6-hd
|-8-1
|8-1
|7-10
|7-12
|7-18
|M.
|Meneses
|25.00
|(9)Red Route One
|126
|9
|9
|9
|8-1
|8-3
|8-8
|8-19
|J.
|Rosario
|16.60
|(1)Tapit Shoes
|126
|1
|1
|1-hd
|2-hd
|7-1
|9
|9
|9
|J.
|Ortiz
|20.90
___
$1 Pick 6 (6-13/6/8-4/12/16-1-8-3/6) 6 Correct Paid $1,492.50.
$0.2 Pick 6 (2 DAY P6)(6-2-4/12/16-1-8-3) 6 Correct Paid $244.80.
$1 Pick 6 (6-1/3/6/8-4/12/16-1-8-3) 5 Correct Paid $21.60.
$0.50 Pick 5 (1/3/6/8-4/12/16-1-8-3) 5 Correct Paid $444.75.
$0.5 Pick 4 (4/12/16-1-8-3) 4 Correct Paid $183.25.
$1.00 Grand Slam (10/11/12-1/8/9-4/5/8-3) 4 Correct Paid $25.75.
$1 Pick 3 (1-8-3) 3 Correct Paid $42.75.
$0.50 Trifecta (3-6-2) paid $66.62.
$0.10 Superfecta (3-6-2-7) paid $29.15.
$0.10 Superfecta (3-6-2-8) paid $19.15.
$1 Exacta (3-6) paid $34.00.
$1 Daily Double (8-3) paid $35.50.
$5 Daily Double (2 DAY Gold Cup/Belmont) (2-3) paid $131.25.
$5 Daily Double (Met Mile/Belmont) (1-3) paid $122.50.
