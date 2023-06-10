BELMONT STAKES EXPANDED CHART 12th Race at Belmont Park, Saturday June 10, 2023 The Belmont Stakes 155th Running. 12th-$1,500,000, Stakes,…

BELMONT STAKES EXPANDED CHART 12th Race at Belmont Park, Saturday June 10, 2023 The Belmont Stakes 155th Running.

12th-$1,500,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds, One Mile and One Half, Dirt, Cloudy

Belmont S. Presented by NYRA Bets

Off 7:02. Fast.

Fractional/Final Time: 24.06, 47.69, 1:12.56, 1:37.41, 2:02.068, 2:29.23.

Trainer: Jena M. Antonucci

Winner: Arcangelo, Gray or Roan Ridgling, by Arogate out of Modeling, by Tapit. Foaled May 11, 2020 in Kentuck.

Horse Wgt PP 1/4 1/2 1M 1 1/4M Strch Fin Jockey Win Pl. Sh. Odds (3)Arcangelo 126 3 3-hd 6½ 2-hd 2-2½ 1-3½ 1-½ J. Castellano 17.80 7.20 4.90 7.90 (6)Forte 126 6 5-1 5½ 6-1 6-2½ 6-6½ 2-ns I. Ortiz Jr. 4.30 3.30 2.25 (2)Tapit Trice 126 2 8-2½ 7-1 5-2 5-3 5½ 3-3¾ L. Saez 4.10 5.30 (7)Hit Show 126 7 7 4-hd -3-1 3-hd 3½ 3½ 4-5 M. Franco 9.10 (8)Angel of Empire 126 8 8 7-1½ 4-hd 4½- 4½ 4-hd 4-5 F. Prat 3.45 (4)National Treasure 126 4 4 2-1 1-1 1-1 1-hd 2-1 6-8 J. Velazquez 5.70 (5)Il Miracalo 126 5 5 6-hd -8-1 8-1 7-10 7-12 7-18 M. Meneses 25.00 (9)Red Route One 126 9 9 9 8-1 8-3 8-8 8-19 J. Rosario 16.60 (1)Tapit Shoes 126 1 1 1-hd 2-hd 7-1 9 9 9 J. Ortiz 20.90

___

$1 Pick 6 (6-13/6/8-4/12/16-1-8-3/6) 6 Correct Paid $1,492.50.

$0.2 Pick 6 (2 DAY P6)(6-2-4/12/16-1-8-3) 6 Correct Paid $244.80.

$1 Pick 6 (6-1/3/6/8-4/12/16-1-8-3) 5 Correct Paid $21.60.

$0.50 Pick 5 (1/3/6/8-4/12/16-1-8-3) 5 Correct Paid $444.75.

$0.5 Pick 4 (4/12/16-1-8-3) 4 Correct Paid $183.25.

$1.00 Grand Slam (10/11/12-1/8/9-4/5/8-3) 4 Correct Paid $25.75.

$1 Pick 3 (1-8-3) 3 Correct Paid $42.75.

$0.50 Trifecta (3-6-2) paid $66.62.

$0.10 Superfecta (3-6-2-7) paid $29.15.

$0.10 Superfecta (3-6-2-8) paid $19.15.

$1 Exacta (3-6) paid $34.00.

$1 Daily Double (8-3) paid $35.50.

$5 Daily Double (2 DAY Gold Cup/Belmont) (2-3) paid $131.25.

$5 Daily Double (Met Mile/Belmont) (1-3) paid $122.50.

