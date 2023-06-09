Bayern Munich signs Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer on free transfer

MUNICH (AP) — German champion Bayern Munich signed midfielder Konrad Laimer on a free transfer Friday as his contract with…

MUNICH (AP) — German champion Bayern Munich signed midfielder Konrad Laimer on a free transfer Friday as his contract with Leipzig expired.

The Austrian central midfielder leaves Leipzig after six years with the club, where he won the German Cup twice, including in his last game for the team. The 26-year-old Laimer signed a contract through 2027.

“It’s a dream come true for me. FC Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Laimer said in a statement. “I will give everything for the club and the fans. FC Bayern always has the highest goals — just like me. I’m in the right place here.”

Laimer is the first Bayern signing since the club fired Oliver Kahn as chief executive and Hasan Salihamidžić as sporting director last month. However, arrangements to sign Laimer were widely reported to have been made long before Kahn and Salihamidžić left.

Laimer scored against Bayern for Leipzig in a 3-1 win for his old club last month, leaving Bayern in second place behind Borussia Dortmund in the standings ahead of the last day of games. However, Bayern beat Cologne to win the title on goal difference after Dortmund drew with Mainz.

