All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|46
|19
|.708
|_
|Baltimore
|38
|24
|.613
|6½
|New York
|37
|27
|.578
|8½
|Toronto
|36
|28
|.563
|9½
|Boston
|31
|32
|.492
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|31
|32
|.492
|_
|Cleveland
|29
|33
|.468
|1½
|Chicago
|28
|36
|.438
|3½
|Detroit
|26
|34
|.433
|3½
|Kansas City
|18
|44
|.290
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|40
|21
|.656
|_
|Houston
|36
|27
|.571
|5
|Los Angeles
|34
|30
|.531
|7½
|Seattle
|30
|31
|.492
|10
|Oakland
|14
|50
|.219
|27½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|38
|24
|.613
|_
|Miami
|35
|28
|.556
|3½
|Philadelphia
|30
|32
|.484
|8
|New York
|30
|33
|.476
|8½
|Washington
|25
|36
|.410
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|34
|29
|.540
|_
|Pittsburgh
|32
|29
|.525
|1
|Cincinnati
|29
|34
|.460
|5
|Chicago
|26
|36
|.419
|7½
|St. Louis
|26
|37
|.413
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|37
|25
|.597
|_
|Los Angeles
|36
|27
|.571
|1½
|San Francisco
|32
|30
|.516
|5
|San Diego
|29
|33
|.468
|8
|Colorado
|26
|38
|.406
|12
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland 9, Pittsburgh 5
San Diego 10, Seattle 3
Miami 6, Kansas City 1
Tampa Bay 2, Minnesota 1
Toronto 3, Houston 2
Cleveland 5, Boston 2
Milwaukee 10, Baltimore 2
St. Louis 1, Texas 0
L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2
Baltimore 6, Milwaukee 3
Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 1st game
Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Chicago White Sox 0, 2nd game
Toronto 3, Houston 2
Cleveland 10, Boston 3
L.A. Angels 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Friday’s Games
Arizona (Kelly 7-3) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-0), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 0-1) at Baltimore (Wells 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 4-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Javier 7-1) at Cleveland (Allen 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Moll 0-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-2), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona 6, Washington 2
Cincinnati 8, L.A. Dodgers 6
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 5
St. Louis 1, Texas 0
San Francisco 5, Colorado 4
L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 6, Cincinnati 0
San Francisco 6, Colorado 4
Atlanta 13, N.Y. Mets 10, 10 innings
Arizona at Washington, ppd.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-2) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Hill 5-5), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gray 4-5) at Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lively 3-3) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-7), 8:15 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 4-4) at Colorado (Gomber 4-4), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 6-4) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-5), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 7:35 p.m.
