All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 46 19 .708 _ Baltimore 38 24 .613 6½ New York 37 27 .578 8½ Toronto 36 28 .563 9½ Boston 31 32 .492 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 31 32 .492 _ Cleveland 29 33 .468 1½ Chicago 28 36 .438 3½ Detroit 26 34 .433 3½ Kansas City 18 44 .290 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 40 21 .656 _ Houston 36 27 .571 5 Los Angeles 34 30 .531 7½ Seattle 30 31 .492 10 Oakland 14 50 .219 27½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 38 24 .613 _ Miami 35 28 .556 3½ Philadelphia 30 32 .484 8 New York 30 33 .476 8½ Washington 25 36 .410 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 34 29 .540 _ Pittsburgh 32 29 .525 1 Cincinnati 29 34 .460 5 Chicago 26 36 .419 7½ St. Louis 26 37 .413 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 37 25 .597 _ Los Angeles 36 27 .571 1½ San Francisco 32 30 .516 5 San Diego 29 33 .468 8 Colorado 26 38 .406 12

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland 9, Pittsburgh 5

San Diego 10, Seattle 3

Miami 6, Kansas City 1

Tampa Bay 2, Minnesota 1

Toronto 3, Houston 2

Cleveland 5, Boston 2

Milwaukee 10, Baltimore 2

St. Louis 1, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2

Baltimore 6, Milwaukee 3

Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 1st game

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Chicago White Sox 0, 2nd game

Toronto 3, Houston 2

Cleveland 10, Boston 3

L.A. Angels 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Kelly 7-3) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-0), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 0-1) at Baltimore (Wells 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-1) at Cleveland (Allen 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Moll 0-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-2), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland 9, Pittsburgh 5

San Diego 10, Seattle 3

Miami 6, Kansas City 1

Arizona 6, Washington 2

Cincinnati 8, L.A. Dodgers 6

Milwaukee 10, Baltimore 2

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 5

St. Louis 1, Texas 0

San Francisco 5, Colorado 4

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Cincinnati 0

Baltimore 6, Milwaukee 3

San Francisco 6, Colorado 4

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2

Atlanta 13, N.Y. Mets 10, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona at Washington, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Kelly 7-3) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-2) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Hill 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 4-5) at Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Moll 0-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lively 3-3) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-7), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 4-4) at Colorado (Gomber 4-4), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 6-4) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-5), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 7:35 p.m.

