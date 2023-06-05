All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 43 19 .694 _ Baltimore 37 22 .627 4½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 43 19 .694 _ Baltimore 37 22 .627 4½ New York 36 25 .590 6½ Toronto 33 28 .541 9½ Boston 30 30 .500 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 31 29 .517 _ Cleveland 27 32 .458 3½ Detroit 26 32 .448 4 Chicago 26 35 .426 5½ Kansas City 18 42 .300 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 39 20 .661 _ Houston 36 24 .600 3½ Los Angeles 31 30 .508 9 Seattle 29 30 .492 10 Oakland 12 50 .194 28½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 35 24 .593 _ Miami 33 28 .541 3 New York 30 30 .500 5½ Philadelphia 28 32 .467 7½ Washington 25 34 .424 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 32 27 .542 _ Milwaukee 32 28 .533 ½ Cincinnati 27 33 .450 5½ Chicago 26 33 .441 6 St. Louis 25 36 .410 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 35 25 .583 _ Los Angeles 35 25 .583 _ San Francisco 29 30 .492 5½ San Diego 28 32 .467 7 Colorado 26 35 .426 9½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Boston 2

Miami 7, Oakland 5

Toronto 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 2

Kansas City 2, Colorado 0

Texas 12, Seattle 3

Baltimore 8, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1

Miami 9, Kansas City 6

Philadelphia 8, Detroit 3

Houston 11, Toronto 4

Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 4

Texas 4, St. Louis 3

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Alexander 1-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 4-3), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-5) at Miami (Luzardo 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Varland 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 7-1), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 7-1), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Brown 5-2) at Toronto (Gausman 4-3), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 7-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-5), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 4-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-1), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 3-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 1

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

Miami 7, Oakland 5

Toronto 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Philadelphia 11, Washington 3

Kansas City 2, Colorado 0

Baltimore 8, San Francisco 3

Atlanta 8, Arizona 5

Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Monday’s Games

Miami 9, Kansas City 6

Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 0

Philadelphia 8, Detroit 3

Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 4

Texas 4, St. Louis 3

San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 0

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Alexander 1-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 4-3), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-5) at Miami (Luzardo 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 3-1) at Washington (Irvin 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 7-1), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-2) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 7-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-5), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 4-1), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Brebbia 2-0) at Colorado (Lamet 1-2), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-1), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 3-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.