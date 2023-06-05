All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|43
|19
|.694
|_
|Baltimore
|37
|22
|.627
|4½
|New York
|36
|25
|.590
|6½
|Toronto
|33
|28
|.541
|9½
|Boston
|30
|30
|.500
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|31
|29
|.517
|_
|Cleveland
|27
|32
|.458
|3½
|Detroit
|26
|32
|.448
|4
|Chicago
|26
|35
|.426
|5½
|Kansas City
|18
|42
|.300
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|39
|20
|.661
|_
|Houston
|36
|24
|.600
|3½
|Los Angeles
|31
|30
|.508
|9
|Seattle
|29
|30
|.492
|10
|Oakland
|12
|50
|.194
|28½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|35
|24
|.593
|_
|Miami
|33
|28
|.541
|3
|New York
|30
|30
|.500
|5½
|Philadelphia
|28
|32
|.467
|7½
|Washington
|25
|34
|.424
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|32
|27
|.542
|_
|Milwaukee
|32
|28
|.533
|½
|Cincinnati
|27
|33
|.450
|5½
|Chicago
|26
|33
|.441
|6
|St. Louis
|25
|36
|.410
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|35
|25
|.583
|_
|Los Angeles
|35
|25
|.583
|_
|San Francisco
|29
|30
|.492
|5½
|San Diego
|28
|32
|.467
|7
|Colorado
|26
|35
|.426
|9½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 2
Miami 7, Oakland 5
Toronto 6, N.Y. Mets 4
Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1
L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 2
Kansas City 2, Colorado 0
Texas 12, Seattle 3
Baltimore 8, San Francisco 3
N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1
Miami 9, Kansas City 6
Philadelphia 8, Detroit 3
Houston 11, Toronto 4
Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 4
Texas 4, St. Louis 3
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit (Alexander 1-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 4-3), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 1-5) at Miami (Luzardo 4-4), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Varland 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 7-1), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 7-1), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Brown 5-2) at Toronto (Gausman 4-3), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Paxton 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 7-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-5), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 4-1), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-1), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 3-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 1
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1
Miami 7, Oakland 5
Toronto 6, N.Y. Mets 4
Philadelphia 11, Washington 3
Kansas City 2, Colorado 0
Baltimore 8, San Francisco 3
Atlanta 8, Arizona 5
Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
Monday’s Games
Miami 9, Kansas City 6
Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 0
Philadelphia 8, Detroit 3
Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 4
Texas 4, St. Louis 3
San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 0
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit (Alexander 1-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 4-3), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 1-5) at Miami (Luzardo 4-4), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 3-1) at Washington (Irvin 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 7-1), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-2) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 7-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-5), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 4-1), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Brebbia 2-0) at Colorado (Lamet 1-2), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-1), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 3-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
