All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|40
|18
|.690
|_
|Baltimore
|35
|21
|.625
|4
|New York
|34
|24
|.586
|6
|Toronto
|30
|27
|.526
|9½
|Boston
|29
|27
|.518
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|30
|27
|.526
|_
|Detroit
|26
|28
|.481
|2½
|Cleveland
|25
|31
|.446
|4½
|Chicago
|23
|35
|.397
|7½
|Kansas City
|17
|39
|.304
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|35
|20
|.636
|_
|Houston
|33
|23
|.589
|2½
|Seattle
|29
|27
|.518
|6½
|Los Angeles
|30
|28
|.517
|6½
|Oakland
|12
|46
|.207
|24½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|33
|23
|.589
|_
|New York
|30
|27
|.526
|3½
|Miami
|29
|28
|.509
|4½
|Philadelphia
|25
|31
|.446
|8
|Washington
|24
|32
|.429
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|29
|27
|.518
|_
|Pittsburgh
|28
|27
|.509
|½
|Cincinnati
|26
|30
|.464
|3
|St. Louis
|25
|32
|.439
|4½
|Chicago
|24
|31
|.436
|4½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|34
|23
|.596
|_
|Los Angeles
|34
|23
|.596
|_
|San Francisco
|28
|28
|.500
|5½
|San Diego
|26
|30
|.464
|7½
|Colorado
|24
|34
|.414
|10½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 3, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 12, Chicago White Sox 5
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Atlanta 4, Oakland 2
Cleveland 12, Baltimore 8
Milwaukee 4, Toronto 2
Cincinnati 5, Boston 4
Minnesota 8, Houston 2
Seattle 1, N.Y. Yankees 0, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 3, Milwaukee 1
Boston 8, Cincinnati 2
Minnesota 7, Cleveland 6
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2
Friday’s Games
Oakland (Harris 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 3-4), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Boston (Whitlock 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 4-2) at Texas (Gray 5-1), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at Minnesota (Ober 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-9), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-1) at Houston (Valdez 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-4), 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 5-2) at San Francisco (Webb 4-5), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Atlanta 4, Oakland 2
Pittsburgh 9, San Francisco 4
Washington 10, L.A. Dodgers 6
Miami 2, San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 1
Milwaukee 4, Toronto 2
Cincinnati 5, Boston 4
Arizona 6, Colorado 0
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 3, Milwaukee 1
San Diego 10, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 2
Arizona 5, Colorado 4
Boston 8, Cincinnati 2
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4) at Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
Oakland (Harris 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 3-4), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4) at Washington (Gray 4-5), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-9), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 5-5) at Arizona (Kelly 6-3), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-3) at San Diego (Wacha 5-1), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-4), 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 5-2) at San Francisco (Webb 4-5), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
