Walsh pitches Nebraska into Big Ten semis with 4-0 win over Michigan State

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Will Walsh tossed a complete-game four-hitter to lead Nebraska into the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament with a 4-0 victory over Michigan State on Friday night.

The fourth-seeded Cornhuskers (33-22-1) will play top-seed Maryland on Saturday for a berth in the championship game.

Walsh (5-3) surrendered just four singles in his nine innings of work, striking out seven.

Charlie Fischer singled to lead off the top of the fourth inning and moved to second on a bunt by Dylan Carey. Ben Columbus followed with an RBI single and a 1-0 lead.

It remained a 1-0 game until the top of the eighth when Nebraska used another run-scoring single by Columbus and a two-run triple by No. 9 hitter Casey Burnham to score some insurance runs.

Nebraska leadoff hitter Brice Matthews, who became the first player in school history with 20 home runs and 20 steals in the same season, went 0-for-5.

Joseph Dzierwa (6-4) took the loss for the eighth-seeded Spartans (33-22). He allowed one run on six hits and a walk, striking out six. Reliever Harrison Cook gave up three runs in three innings.

