Live Radio
Home » Sports » USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The Associated Press

May 29, 2023, 1:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Wake Forest (47-10) (31) 47-10 775 1
2. Florida (44-14) 44-14 734 2
3. Arkansas (41-16) 41-16 670 4
4. Vanderbilt (41-18) 41-18 641 6
5. Clemson (43-17) 43-17 630 8
6. Stanford (38-16) 38-16 623 5
6. LSU (43-15) 43-15 623 3
8. Coastal Carolina (39-19) 39-19 510 7
9. Virginia (45-12) 45-12 477 9
10. Miami (40-19) 40-19 462 11
11. Campbell (44-13) 44-13 361 15
12. East Carolina (45-17) 45-17 329 12
13. Oklahoma State (41-18) 41-18 307 18
14. Connecticut (43-15) 43-15 302 10
15. Dallas Baptist (45-14) 45-14 295 16
16. Tennessee (38-19) 38-19 278 13
17. Oregon State (39-18) 39-18 226 14
18. South Carolina (39-19) 39-19 215 19
19. Southern Mississippi (41-17) 41-17 206 23
20. Indiana State (42-15) 42-15 190 27
21. Kentucky (36-18) 36-18 178 21
22. West Virginia (39-18) 39-18 169 17
23. Alabama (40-19) 40-19 155 28
24. Boston College (35-18) 35-18 152 20
25. Maryland (41-19) 41-19 149 26

Dropped out: No. 22 Texas (38-20); No. 24 Duke (35-21); No. 25 Auburn (34-21).

Others receiving votes: Auburn (34-21) 148; Texas (38-20) 85; Duke (35-21) 68; Texas Christian (37-22) 29; Oregon (37-20) 14; Texas A&M (36-25) 12; Oral Roberts (46-11) 12; Oklahoma (31-26) 12; Northeastern (44-14) 8; Indiana (41-18) 8; North Carolina State (35-19) 7; North Carolina (35-22) 7; Texas San Antonio (38-19) 5; UNC Wilmington (34-21) 3.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up