Sports on TV for Wednesday, May 3

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, May 3 BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE 10 a.m. NBATV — SLAC…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, May 3

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

10 a.m.

NBATV — SLAC vs. Petro de Luanda, Cairo, Egypt

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Arizona St., First Round, Berkeley, Calif.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon vs. Colorado, First Round, Berkeley, Calif.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida St. at Florida

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Final Round, Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Pueblo Golf Clubs, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Houston

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR Cleveland at NY Yankees

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Oakland OR Milwaukee at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 1

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:55 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Lecce at Juventus

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The German Cup: Eintracht Frankfurt at VfB Stuttgart, Semifinal

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Cremonese at AC Milan

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester City

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL at León, Semifinal, Leg 2

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, Madrid-ATP Doubles Quarterfinals

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

