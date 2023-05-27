AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .335; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .325; Hays, Baltimore, .312; Urshela, Los Angeles, .310; Rizzo, New York, .303;…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .335; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .325; Hays, Baltimore, .312; Urshela, Los Angeles, .310; Rizzo, New York, .303; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .301; Semien, Texas, .299; Yoshida, Boston, .297; Franco, Tampa Bay, .296; Greene, Detroit, .292; Merrifield, Toronto, .292.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 46; A.García, Texas, 42; N.Lowe, Texas, 38; Verdugo, Boston, 38; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 37; Jung, Texas, 36; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 35; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; Judge, New York, 34; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 34; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 34.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 46; Devers, Boston, 44; Semien, Texas, 42; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 39; Mullins, Baltimore, 39; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 37; Bichette, Toronto, 37; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 36; Jung, Texas, 35.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 76; Semien, Texas, 63; Franco, Tampa Bay, 61; Rizzo, New York, 61; Greene, Detroit, 57; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 57; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 57; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 56; M.Chapman, Toronto, 56; N.Lowe, Texas, 56; Verdugo, Boston, 56.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 19; N.Lowe, Texas, 16; Verdugo, Boston, 16; T.France, Seattle, 15; Franco, Tampa Bay, 15; Benintendi, Chicago, 14; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 14; Vaughn, Chicago, 14; Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; Hays, Baltimore, 13; Kelenic, Seattle, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 13.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Kiermaier, Toronto, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; 15 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 12; Perez, Kansas City, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; 8 tied at 11.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 27; Franco, Tampa Bay, 18; Mateo, Baltimore, 15; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 15; Merrifield, Toronto, 14; Walls, Tampa Bay, 14; Mullins, Baltimore, 13; Volpe, New York, 13; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; Straw, Cleveland, 10.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 7-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 6-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 6-3; Cole, New York, 5-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; Javier, Houston, 5-1; H.Brown, Houston, 5-1; J.Gray, Texas, 5-1.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 1.82; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.97; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.19; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.21; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.38; Cole, New York, 2.53; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.60; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.69; J.Gray, Texas, 2.81; Gausman, Toronto, 3.03.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 89; P.López, Minnesota, 81; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 80; F.Valdez, Houston, 77; L.Castillo, Seattle, 76; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 75; Lynn, Chicago, 72; Cole, New York, 70; Ryan, Minnesota, 70; Gilbert, Seattle, 69.

