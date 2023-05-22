AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .322; Bichette, Toronto, .317; Hays, Baltimore, .311; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .308; Yoshida, Boston, .308; Dubón,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .322; Bichette, Toronto, .317; Hays, Baltimore, .311; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .308; Yoshida, Boston, .308; Dubón, Houston, .307; Alvarez, Houston, .305; Semien, Texas, .304; Rizzo, New York, .302; Urshela, Los Angeles, .302.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 43; A.García, Texas, 39; Verdugo, Boston, 37; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 35; N.Lowe, Texas, 35; Robert Jr., Chicago, 34; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 33; Judge, New York, 31; Jung, Texas, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 31.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 46; Devers, Boston, 44; Semien, Texas, 39; Mullins, Baltimore, 38; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 37; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 34; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 34; Tucker, Houston, 33; Judge, New York, 32; Heim, Texas, 32; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 65; Semien, Texas, 58; Rizzo, New York, 54; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 54; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 53; M.Chapman, Toronto, 53; Franco, Tampa Bay, 53; N.Lowe, Texas, 53; Verdugo, Boston, 53; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 51; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 51.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 19; Franco, Tampa Bay, 15; N.Lowe, Texas, 15; Verdugo, Boston, 15; Benintendi, Chicago, 13; Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; T.France, Seattle, 13; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 13; Vaughn, Chicago, 13.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; 13 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_A.García, Texas, 14; Judge, New York, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Gallo, Minnesota, 11; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 11; Rooker, Oakland, 11; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 11; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 11; Perez, Kansas City, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 24; Franco, Tampa Bay, 14; Mateo, Baltimore, 14; Merrifield, Toronto, 13; Mullins, Baltimore, 13; Volpe, New York, 13; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 13; Straw, Cleveland, 10; Kwan, Cleveland, 9; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 9; Walls, Tampa Bay, 9.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 6-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Cole, New York, 5-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; Javier, Houston, 5-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 5-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 5-1; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 5-2.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 1.64; Cole, New York, 2.01; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.05; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.07; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.25; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.46; Kirby, Seattle, 2.62; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.83; Wells, Baltimore, 2.94; J.Gray, Texas, 3.02.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 81; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 80; P.López, Minnesota, 75; F.Valdez, Houston, 72; Cole, New York, 68; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 68; Lynn, Chicago, 67; Ryan, Minnesota, 66; Javier, Houston, 64; Gilbert, Seattle, 63.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.