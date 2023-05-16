AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .322; M.Chapman, Toronto, .322; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .321; Heim, Texas, .313; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .312; Guerrero…

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .322; M.Chapman, Toronto, .322; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .321; Heim, Texas, .313; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .312; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .312; Dubón, Houston, .309; Rizzo, New York, .308; Verdugo, Boston, .303; Yoshida, Boston, .301.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 36; Verdugo, Boston, 35; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 33; A.García, Texas, 32; Robert Jr., Chicago, 31; N.Lowe, Texas, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 29; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 28; Bichette, Toronto, 27; Dubón, Houston, 27; Judge, New York, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 44; Alvarez, Houston, 39; Devers, Boston, 38; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 35; Semien, Texas, 35; Mullins, Baltimore, 33; Heim, Texas, 31; Vaughn, Chicago, 30; Rooker, Oakland, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 29; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 29.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 57; Semien, Texas, 50; Verdugo, Boston, 50; M.Chapman, Toronto, 49; Franco, Tampa Bay, 49; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 49; Rizzo, New York, 49; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 48; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 47; Dubón, Houston, 46; Greene, Detroit, 46.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 18; Franco, Tampa Bay, 15; Verdugo, Boston, 14; Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; T.France, Seattle, 13; N.Lowe, Texas, 13; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 13; Vaughn, Chicago, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Santander, Baltimore, 12.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Bader, New York, 2; Drury, Los Angeles, 2; Greene, Detroit, 2; Kiermaier, Toronto, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; Olivares, Kansas City, 2; Volpe, New York, 2; Walls, Tampa Bay, 2.

HOME RUNS_Robert Jr., Chicago, 12; Rooker, Oakland, 11; Judge, New York, 11; A.García, Texas, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 10; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 10; 8 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 19; Mateo, Baltimore, 13; Volpe, New York, 13; Franco, Tampa Bay, 12; Merrifield, Toronto, 12; Mullins, Baltimore, 12; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 12; Kwan, Cleveland, 9; Straw, Cleveland, 9; 5 tied at 7.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 6-1; Cole, New York, 5-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 5-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 5-2; Kirby, Seattle, 5-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 5-2.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 1.39; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 1.57; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.16; Cole, New York, 2.22; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.34; Kirby, Seattle, 2.46; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 2.62; Wells, Baltimore, 2.68; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.70; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.84.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 77; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 71; P.López, Minnesota, 66; F.Valdez, Houston, 65; Cole, New York, 62; Lynn, Chicago, 61; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 61; Javier, Houston, 59; L.Castillo, Seattle, 58; Ryan, Minnesota, 57.

