Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds play in game 2 of series

Cincinnati Reds (18-23, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (18-24, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brandon Williamson (0-0); Rockies: Chase Anderson (0-0, .00 ERA, .60 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rockies -130, Reds +109; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Cincinnati Reds with a 1-0 series lead.

Colorado has a 9-11 record at home and an 18-24 record overall. The Rockies have gone 13-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cincinnati has an 18-23 record overall and a 6-14 record in road games. The Reds are 15-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bryant has a .291 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has five doubles and five home runs. Randal Grichuk is 13-for-38 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Jonathan India has three home runs, 19 walks and 18 RBI while hitting .298 for the Reds. Jake Fraley is 12-for-32 with a double, three home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Reds: 5-5, .255 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rockies: C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (skull), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 15-Day IL (back), Noah Davis: 15-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (oblique), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.