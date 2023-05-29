Chicago faces Atlanta after Mabrey’s 23-point performance

Chicago Sky (3-1, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (1-2, 0-1 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Chicago Sky (3-1, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (1-2, 0-1 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago faces the Atlanta Dream after Marina Mabrey scored 23 points in the Sky’s 94-88 win over the Dallas Wings.

Atlanta went 14-22 overall and 5-13 in Eastern Conference games last season. The Dream averaged 17.6 assists per game on 28.8 made field goals last season.

Chicago finished 26-10 overall and 15-3 in Eastern Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Sky averaged 24.3 assists per game on 32.7 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Dream: Danielle Robinson: out (knee).

Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

