All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 39 17 .696 _ Baltimore 34 20 .630 4…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 39 17 .696 _ Baltimore 34 20 .630 4 New York 33 23 .589 6 Boston 28 25 .528 9½ Toronto 28 26 .519 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 28 26 .519 _ Detroit 25 27 .481 2 Cleveland 24 29 .453 3½ Chicago 22 34 .393 7 Kansas City 17 38 .309 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 34 19 .642 _ Houston 31 22 .585 3 Los Angeles 29 26 .527 6 Seattle 28 26 .519 6½ Oakland 11 45 .196 24½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 32 22 .593 _ Miami 28 26 .519 4 New York 27 27 .500 5 Philadelphia 25 28 .472 6½ Washington 23 31 .426 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 28 25 .528 _ Pittsburgh 26 27 .491 2 Cincinnati 24 29 .453 4 Chicago 23 30 .434 5 St. Louis 24 32 .429 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 33 22 .600 _ Arizona 31 23 .574 1½ San Francisco 28 26 .519 4½ San Diego 24 29 .453 8 Colorado 24 31 .436 9

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Dodgers 10

Baltimore 3, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, San Diego 7

Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3

Kansas City 3, Washington 2

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 5, 10 innings

Toronto 3, Minnesota 0

Houston 10, Oakland 1

Arizona 4, Boston 2

Miami 2, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Baltimore 0

Texas 5, Detroit 0

Chicago Cubs 1, Tampa Bay 0

Kansas City 7, St. Louis 0

Minnesota 7, Houston 5, 10 innings

Oakland 7, Atlanta 2

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 4

Tuesday’s Games

Texas (Pérez 6-1) at Detroit (Faedo 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-3) at Baltimore (Gibson 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lively 2-2) at Boston (Bello 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-1), 7:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 7-1) at Houston (Bielak 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 3-0) at Oakland (Sears 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Dodgers 10

N.Y. Yankees 10, San Diego 7

Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3

Kansas City 3, Washington 2

Milwaukee 7, San Francisco 5

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Colorado 11, N.Y. Mets 10

Arizona 4, Boston 2

Miami 2, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings

Atlanta 11, Philadelphia 4

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 1, Tampa Bay 0

Kansas City 7, St. Louis 0

Arizona 7, Colorado 5

San Francisco 14, Pittsburgh 4

Oakland 7, Atlanta 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 1

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego (Weathers 1-3) at Miami (Alcantara 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lively 2-2) at Boston (Bello 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-1), 7:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 3-0) at Oakland (Sears 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-5) at Arizona (Gallen 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-4) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.