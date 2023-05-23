Live Radio
AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press

May 23, 2023, 1:17 PM

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May 22, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Las Vegas (12) 1 0 144 1 1 1
2. Connecticut 2 0 125 4 2 4
3. Washington 1 1 116 3 2 5
4. New York 1 1 112 2 2 5
5. Chicago 2 0 98 8 3 7
6. Dallas 1 0 81 5 5 7
7. Los Angeles 1 0 76 10 6 9
8. Phoenix 0 2 46 5 8 11
9. Atlanta 0 1 44 7 6 11
10. Minnesota 0 1 43 9 8 10
11. Indiana 0 2 20 12 8 12
11. Seattle 0 1 20 11 11 12

Sports
