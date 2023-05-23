AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May 22, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Las Vegas (12)
|1
|0
|144
|1
|1
|1
|2. Connecticut
|2
|0
|125
|4
|2
|4
|3. Washington
|1
|1
|116
|3
|2
|5
|4. New York
|1
|1
|112
|2
|2
|5
|5. Chicago
|2
|0
|98
|8
|3
|7
|6. Dallas
|1
|0
|81
|5
|5
|7
|7. Los Angeles
|1
|0
|76
|10
|6
|9
|8. Phoenix
|0
|2
|46
|5
|8
|11
|9. Atlanta
|0
|1
|44
|7
|6
|11
|10. Minnesota
|0
|1
|43
|9
|8
|10
|11. Indiana
|0
|2
|20
|12
|8
|12
|11. Seattle
|0
|1
|20
|11
|11
|12
