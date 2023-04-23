Swiatek beats Sabalenka 6-3, 6-4 to defend Stuttgart title

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Iga Swiatek defended her Porsche Tennis Grand Prix title with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Aryna…

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Iga Swiatek defended her Porsche Tennis Grand Prix title with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Aryna Sabalenka in Stuttgart on Sunday.

Swiatek saved the only break point she faced and took two of her six opportunities to win her 13th title overall in 1 hour, 50 minutes. It was her third successful title defense after Rome last year and Doha this year.

Sabalenka had reached the Stuttgart final for the third year in a row. She was beaten by the world No. 1 on each occasion, losing to Ashleigh Barty in 2021, then Swiatek last year and this.

This year the Belarussian was appearing as the world No. 2-ranked player. It was the first time the world’s top two met in a WTA singles final since then-No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki defeated Simona Halep for the 2018 Australian Open title.

